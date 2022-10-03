Big Sky Unitarian Universalists Church to host Coming Out Day Celebration in Helena

If you go What: Coming Out Day Celebration When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 Where: Big Sky Unitarian Universalists Church, 400 S Oakes St. in Helena

Big Sky Unitarian Universalists (BSUU) Church is hosting a special National LQBTQ+ Coming Out Day Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11:30 a.m.

“What we are doing with this particular service is we want to simply first of all highlight that we are an LGBTQ+ affirming and inclusive church, because I know myself personally as a member of the LGBTQ+ community that I have less than ideal experiences with other faiths,” said Lennon Keppen, member of the board for BSUU and member of the LGBTQ+ community. “Specifically with the Unitarian Universalists faith, we are an LGBTQ+ open and affirming church and space.”

This is the second Coming Out Day service hosted by BSUU. The first one was held virtually in October of 2020. This service is in honor of National Coming Out Day, which is on Oct. 11 every year. October is also LGBTQ+ history month.

“When I came out this year as nonbinary, (BSUU) was specifically one of the first groups I talked to about coming out, and everyone has been super affirming, using my new affirmed name, working on using my affirmed pronouns, very accepting when I chose to let them know early on in my coming out process that I was openly identifying as nonbinary,” stated Keppen.

Keppen has been a member of BSUU since January of 2020 and sat on its board since January of 2022. There are two other members of the LGBTQ+ community who sit on the board as well.

“We have a pretty diverse generational group of people who attend,” said Keppen. “We have people like myself who are working business professionals in their 20s and 30s. We have families who attend. We have folks who are retired. So we have a fairly large age demographic of community members.”

There are specific Unitarian Universalist Churches, including BSUU, listed as LGBTQ+ affirming and welcoming through the Unitarian Universalist Association, the church's national organization. Keppen pointed out that BSUU has had this designation since the 1990s and then in 2020, they were approached about reaffirming their designation as a welcoming and affirming church. One of the things they were asked to do as part of reaffirming was to host a specific LGBTQ+ related service.

“Unitarian Universalism is a non-Christian religion without any creedal faith or dogma for being a part of it. People come from all spiritual and religious backgrounds. We have people who are agnostic. We have people who are atheists. We have people who may believe in some form of a god,” said Keppen. “Essentially people who are a part of the UU faith simply come together to affirm the seven principles.”

There are seven guiding principle of Unitarian Universalism: “The inherent worth and dignity of every person; Justice, equity and compassion in human relations; Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations; A free and responsible search for truth and meaning; The right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large; The goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all; Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part,” according to BSUU’s website.

Keppen highlighted that the Coming Out Day Celebration affirms the faith’s first principle of "The inherent worth and dignity of every person."

“Because we don’t generally gather with a specific set of things we have to believe, we come together to support each other and to celebrate our different beliefs and learn from each other’s different beliefs and practices,” said Keppen. “We come together to do things like social justice related work as that is a big part of our spirituality.”

Some social justice activism BSUU has done recently is sponsoring a monthly dinner at God’s Love, Helena's homeless shelter, providing support to the Afghan refugees in town, and medical relief projects in Ukraine.

Helena’s first UU church was founded in 1891 and called First Unitarian Society. The faith built their first church in 1901, where Grandstreet Theater resides today. The present church, BSUU, was formed in 1983. BSUU has met at the Plymouth Congregational Church since the fall of 2009 and continues to do so today. To learn more about the faith’s history, visit their website: https://www.bigskyuu.org/about/history.