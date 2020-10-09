Big Sky Pride joins Pride Stride virtual run

Big Sky Pride will join more than 30 local Pride chapters across the nation for the first-ever Pride Stride virtual run to celebrate National Coming Out Day on Sunday.

The event is hosted by seven-time NCAA All-American Nikki Hiltz, a professional runner and LBGTQ advocate who represented Team USA at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Pride Stride is a 5k or 10k virtual race in which participants have the option to run or walk the five- to 10-kilometer distance on the treadmill, sidewalk or trail throughout the month of October.

All participants will receive a goodie bag featuring a Pride-branded 1/4 zip technical shirt, themed fanny pack, rainbow cuffs, finishers medal, and more, and they will have the ability to upload photos and finish times to see how they rank against others.

A portion of each Pride Stride registration fee will benefit a local Pride nonprofit organization, helping to sustain them and support the work they do for their LGBTQ+ community.

For more information or to register for the event, visit Pridestride.org, and follow @pridestrideofficial on Facebook and Instagram.

