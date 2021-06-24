Big Sky Pride in July

Pride Week is back and prouder than ever.
Last year, COVID canceled everything.
This year, the celebration is just slightly postponed, from Pride Month in June to July.
Expect an action-packed week in Helena -- from brunches, to game nights, to a drag show street party, a comedy night, the Pride Parade and Rally and a big evening of drag queen parties at four Downtown bars following Symphony Under the Stars (see events sidebar).
“It’s going to be amazing,” said Kev Hamm, president of Big Sky Pride.
“We are asking everyone to be vaccinated,” he said, adding that people can also feel free to wear face masks at the event and know they will not be hassled.
Meet some of the stars of the week
Lenny Peppers
A Northern Cheyenne/Crow mama of six who lives in Missoula, Lenny Peppers is the Grand Marshall for this year’s Big Sky Pride Parade.
She could also make an appearance at one or more of the comedy events.
Peppers jumped into doing comedy by default.
While working on her master’s degree in media arts at the University of Montana, she was writing about Native American comedy as a tool of resistance and was searching for a female Native American comic in Montana. She couldn’t find one.
“I guess I’ll try it,” she said, thinking it would help her dig deeper into her research.
“I didn’t know I could do it until I did.”
Her comedy career took off. She’s been a comedian for 3 ½ years now, doing hundreds of shows and was the opening act for a touring off-Broadway presentation.
She was also nominated for an international Native American Entertainment Award.
Peppers also does a “Social Justice Weirdos” podcast with Charley Macom.
A latecomer to the world of comedy, Peppers grew up on the reservation in the 1980s and ‘90s.
Before internet reached the reservation, “we didn’t really have a lot of access to comedy.”
“Sometimes when you’re looking at your history and you’re trying to survive week to week -- a part of forward-looking is humor and laughter and... coming out on top with laughter.”
Pride Week provides a place where she gets to tell jokes to other Native Americans, and women and people of color.
“There’s not a lot of queer Native Americans out where other Native children and adults can see them.
“I have a queer child, I have a nonbinary child...I want to make the world be a place where they can be who they are…. That’s why it was important for me to accept the position of Grand Marshall.”
Donald Stuker/Hexx Shadow
Donald Stuker, who is a corporate attorney for a major software company, was drafted to be a drag queen years ago while working on an Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana fundraiser.
He discovered he loves it.
Stuker’s onstage persona, Hexx Shadow, “is very matronly,” he said. “She definitely takes on (the persona of) everybody’s favorite aunt. She has a really robust sense of humor. Hexx wants everybody to have a really good time, and make connections and bolster their own community in the process.
“She’s definitely not seductive in any way, shape or form. She looks like a Buick in a ball gown. She’s funny. She cares. She’s matronly in the sense that she cares.
“It turns out this is where I’m supposed to be,” he said.
Hexx will be appearing on the Main Stage show Friday, July 16, which he predicts will be outstanding with performers coming in from all across the state. He rated it about PG-13.
He’ll also be hosting one of the four drag shows (which could be more risqué) happening at different bars in the downtown Saturday night.
“Pride Week is important to me because it’s a visibility thing. I’m gay. I’m celebrating being not afraid, not ashamed.
“It’s really about celebrating that I’m a multi-faceted individual.”
Stuker, who grew up in Chinook, knew he was gay by the time he was in middle school, he said. “The whole town knew I was gay by the time I was in high school.
“My experience, personally, was great...people were supportive and have always been good to me. I was blessed.”
However, this isn’t the experience for many in Montana, he said.
Buster Open
Jax Maczewski, who performs as drag king Buster Open, will perform at the Street Party Friday night and at one of four drag parties Saturday night.
Maczewski uses the pronouns they/them.
Maczewski started doing drag two years ago, but knew they wanted to do it ever since seeing a drag show six years ago at MSU.
At the 2019 Big Sky Pride event, they saw a drag show and decided there needed to be more of a drag king presence. “I think it’s time. I want to do that.”
Maczewski went home and put on drag king make-up and clothing for the first time.
“The drag community in Montana is so amazing! It’s incredible how accepting and loving they are.
“When I was in high school, I knew I was queer,” but kept it secret, Maczewski said. There were a couple of students in the LGBTQ community in Belgrade who came out, “and they were bullied and judged very harshly.”
Maczewski started exploring gender identity, particularly after starting as a drag king. “Without drag, I would definitely not be who I am today.
“I’m very excited for Pride Week.
“I think it’s so important … for everybody to see we are here, and we’re the same as everybody else…. We’re still human. We’re very kind people for the most part.
“For me, it’s also a celebration of who I am and who I’ve come to be -- not just for me, but the people I’ve met in this community.”