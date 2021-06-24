Big Sky Pride in July

“I guess I’ll try it,” she said, thinking it would help her dig deeper into her research.

“I didn’t know I could do it until I did.”

Her comedy career took off. She’s been a comedian for 3 ½ years now, doing hundreds of shows and was the opening act for a touring off-Broadway presentation.

She was also nominated for an international Native American Entertainment Award.

Peppers also does a “Social Justice Weirdos” podcast with Charley Macom.

A latecomer to the world of comedy, Peppers grew up on the reservation in the 1980s and ‘90s.

Before internet reached the reservation, “we didn’t really have a lot of access to comedy.”

“Sometimes when you’re looking at your history and you’re trying to survive week to week -- a part of forward-looking is humor and laughter and... coming out on top with laughter.”

Pride Week provides a place where she gets to tell jokes to other Native Americans, and women and people of color.

“There’s not a lot of queer Native Americans out where other Native children and adults can see them.