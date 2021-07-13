Big Sky Pride festivities to continue through the week

"We've always had support from the local businesses," Hamm said. "We're getting a lot of good feedback from the businesses. They want to be involved."

That mutually beneficial relationship is what Big Sky Pride is aiming for, Hamm said.

Mitchel Wheeler, an employee of Firetower Coffee House at 422 N. Last Chance Gulch, said his employers have always been open to everyone and that it is great to see all the other businesses leaning in.

"I think it shows this is a town that's open to growth, open to change," Wheeler said. "We're able to listen to voices of marginalized people."

Following the cancellation of 2020's Pride events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wheeler said this year's events will mean that much more to the community.

"We're excited to be celebrating together again," he said.

Organizers have said they're expecting about 3,000 attendees.

One of the last big pieces to fall into place was the insurance coverage. It allowed the organization to secure a permit from the city permitting alcohol consumption on public rights of way.