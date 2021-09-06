Big screen under Big Sky: Valley View Drive-In holds first screenings over weekend

Valley View Drive-In, a new drive-in movie experience, held its first screenings over Labor Day weekend.
After months of planning, a screening of the film "Footloose" was held at what owner Steve Netschert, Reality 406 owner, described as one of the Helena valley's "natural amphitheaters" on Friday. The drive-in is located far up Applegate Drive and entered from Loren Road, about four miles north of Lincoln Road.
"We were looking to do a family friendly kind of venue," Netschert said. "We want people to get out and dance if they wants to dance. We want people to get out and sing if they want to sing. We just want people to have some fun."
He said about 100 people attended Friday's show. The space boasts a blow-up movie screen that is 50 feet wide and 35 feet tall. For sound there are two options. The movie's sound will be broadcast over shortwave radio via 90.7 FM. Netschert said this works via car radios or handheld radios. However, he also invested in a sound system which can work for vehicles for people who just want to roll their windows down or those who want to hang out on the lawn near the front. Netschert said guests are more than welcome to bring chairs, blankets or whatever if they don't want to stay in their cars.
Netschert said they're unsure of just how many vehicles can be on the site at one time, but he estimates that number is somewhere between 100 and 150. He said they plan to show different movies every weekend, usually classic films, and generally plan to aim for an all-ages audience. Aiming for an all-ages audience is important to Netschert, because he feels there just isn't a lot of activities that the entire family can participate in.
"Drive-ins used to be pretty cool. Most of them are shopping centers or Walmarts now. But we hope that we can share Montana and provide a family friendly environment," he said. "There is just not a lot to do that is family friendly entertainment. Plus with COVID-19, this is a COVID-friendly activity."
Drivein.com said there were about 330 drive-in theaters in the United States as of 2020, compared to a peak of about 4,000 in the late '50s. The site states Montana, which at one time peaked with 39 drive-ins, now has three: Billings, Butte and Corvallis.
According to Netschert, the upside of the drive-in location is having the beautiful Montana night sky above. The downside is having to battle the weather. He said nearly every showing at the theater will be weather permitting. He said he doubts people will want to go to a drive-in during in the snow or rain, and due to the blow up screen even high wind is a no-go.
The site features a concession stand and portable restrooms.
People at the Saturday screening said they were looking forward to a fun night.
Jenni Maier said she had just gone through two weeks of quarantine due to COVID-19.
"I thought I could come here and sit away from people," she said, adding she usually goes to the drive-in in Butte. The Helena resident liked the convenience of having one closer to home.
"I think it's fantastic," she said.
Carly White was the only person in her group of five who had been to a drive-in before.
"I love them," the 18-year-old White said. "It's not as formal as a movie theater ... it's also nice to be outside."
She and others were asked if they would dance in the parking lot during "Footloose."
"I'm going to want to dance, but I don't think anyone will want to see it," White said.
Moms Kristen Lyndes and Sarah Songer said they were happy they could find something to do that they could share as a family.
"It's nice to have a family thing to do in Helena," Songer said.
Tickets for the showing are $8 per-person or $25 for a carload. Kids ages 5 and under receive free admission. There is one showing per night on the weekends, typically at 7 p.m. This puts the movies typically letting out some time around 11 p.m.
"We want to be respectful of the neighbors and get people home kind of early," Netschert said. "We want people to be able to be outside and enjoy themselves."
Netschert acknowledged the drive-in is getting a late start this year and he views it as a sort-of trial run for next season. During that season he hopes to expand the scope of the business a bit. Netschert said he hopes to have themed-screenings and possibly hold other events at the space.
For this season, you can check the Valley View Drive-In Facebook page or valleyviewdrivein.com for screening information or the ground rules. In the meantime, Netschert wants more than anything for guests to enjoy themselves.
"I want this to be an environment where friends get together and have a good time," Netschert said. "It would just tickle my heart to see people out on the lawn singing-along to 'Shrek.' Which has a great soundtrack by the way."
Staff Writer Phil Drake contributed to this story.