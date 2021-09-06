Big screen under Big Sky: Valley View Drive-In holds first screenings over weekend

Valley View Drive-In, a new drive-in movie experience, held its first screenings over Labor Day weekend.

After months of planning, a screening of the film "Footloose" was held at what owner Steve Netschert, Reality 406 owner, described as one of the Helena valley's "natural amphitheaters" on Friday. The drive-in is located far up Applegate Drive and entered from Loren Road, about four miles north of Lincoln Road.

"We were looking to do a family friendly kind of venue," Netschert said. "We want people to get out and dance if they wants to dance. We want people to get out and sing if they want to sing. We just want people to have some fun."

He said about 100 people attended Friday's show. The space boasts a blow-up movie screen that is 50 feet wide and 35 feet tall. For sound there are two options. The movie's sound will be broadcast over shortwave radio via 90.7 FM. Netschert said this works via car radios or handheld radios. However, he also invested in a sound system which can work for vehicles for people who just want to roll their windows down or those who want to hang out on the lawn near the front. Netschert said guests are more than welcome to bring chairs, blankets or whatever if they don't want to stay in their cars.

