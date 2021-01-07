Big Read launches virtually in Helena

Free and open to the public.

Finding & Defining Home: A Writing Workshop with Virginia Reeves

Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

Using “Into the Beautiful North” and the library’s virtual art exhibit (What Does “Home” Mean to You?), this workshop explores the process of finding, defining and ultimately maintaining a home within literature.

Through a variety of prompts, participants will write their way into multiple homes, both real and imagined and leave with a handful of ideas and techniques to apply to their own writing.

Reeves is a graduate of the Michener Center for Writers at University of Texas-Austin and is the author of “The Behavior of Love” (Scribner, 2019) and “Work Like Any Other” (Scribner, 2016), which was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize and the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize, and Booklist named it to their Top 10 First Novels of 2016.

Go to https://bit.ly/37quLs5 to register. Class is limited to 20 people.

Gather Round the Hearth: Exploring Migration and “Into the Beautiful North”

Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.