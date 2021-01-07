Big Read launches virtually in Helena

Lewis & Clark Library launched its newest Big Read event this past weekend.
The library received a $15,000 NEA Big Read grant to support a community reading program and chose the novel “Into the Beautiful North” by Luis Alberto Urrea as the featured book.
Big Read activities are planned throughout January. For more information, visit https://www.lclibrary.org/306/The-Big-Read.
Pick up a free copy of the book at any Lewis & Clark Library location, or check out the ebook or audiobook through the online service Axis 360.
Activities include:
What does “Home” mean to you?
Runs through Feb. 28
Submit your artistic or craft creation(s) of what "home" means to you. It can be a painting, a craft, photograph, or anything that makes you think of home. Take a picture of the artwork and send to suzannelclibrary@gmail.com. It will showcase on the library’s Exhibits page. Questions? Contact Suzanne at 447-6681 or suzanne@lclibrary.org.
Discuss ‘Into the Beautiful North’ with a Library Book Group
Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.
Register in advance for this meeting: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqdeChpzwpE9AVmeIQtcUYGxBnELRpitJB. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Free and open to the public.
Finding & Defining Home: A Writing Workshop with Virginia Reeves
Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.
Using “Into the Beautiful North” and the library’s virtual art exhibit (What Does “Home” Mean to You?), this workshop explores the process of finding, defining and ultimately maintaining a home within literature.
Through a variety of prompts, participants will write their way into multiple homes, both real and imagined and leave with a handful of ideas and techniques to apply to their own writing.
Reeves is a graduate of the Michener Center for Writers at University of Texas-Austin and is the author of “The Behavior of Love” (Scribner, 2019) and “Work Like Any Other” (Scribner, 2016), which was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize and the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize, and Booklist named it to their Top 10 First Novels of 2016.
Go to https://bit.ly/37quLs5 to register. Class is limited to 20 people.
Gather Round the Hearth: Exploring Migration and “Into the Beautiful North”
Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Register in advance for this meeting: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0kfu-vqjkiH91XrroM6-Fr9oO__oDF1kzO. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
The anthology “Hearth” is a collection of essays exploring community, identity, place, and more. You can read “pairings” of essays to discuss at the gathering. The group will discuss the overlapping and divergent themes between “Hearth’s” migration essays, which explore the migration of laborers, and those in the NEA Big Read book, “Into the Beautiful North.” You can find the Hearth essays here: https://www.humanitiesmontana.org/gather-round-fire-edition-2019/hearth-pairings-2/.
Latino History in Montana with Professor Bridget Kevane
Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eEyO4FdOScayNsQaFh_1yA. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Learn about the vibrant history and future of the Latino community in Montana.
Latinos have a more than two-centuries-old history in Montana, yet few know about Latino history, culture or their economic contributions to the state.
Professor Bridget Kevane teaches in the Latin American and Latino Studies Program and is the director of Liberal Studies at Montana State University. Her research focuses on Latino/a studies, specifically the literature, culture and history of Latino/a communities in the United States, and she is the author of four books.
Community Book Discussion hosted by Helena College faculty
Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
Register in advance for this meeting: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMkf-6tqToiEtVlj-5lzbAPuWXW_NpLyhjo. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Sociology instructor Kim Feig and writing instructor Virginia Reeves lead a discussion based on questions related to the NEA Big Read book, “Into the Beautiful North.” You can find these questions ahead of time here.
Flavors of Mexico with Jesus Salazar
Sunday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.
Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AxoBhDwcR8qe4e2JxJLtiw. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Learn about the spices, flavors and colors that make up cuisine in Mexico.
An Evening with the Author: Luis Alberto Urrea
Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
The library presents a free webinar with this year’s NEA Big Read author Luis Alberto Urrea! Register in advance at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EjiWLfHeTsGkYpSWXeKagw. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Hailed by NPR as a “literary badass” and a “master storyteller with a rock and roll heart,” Urrea is a prolific and acclaimed writer who uses his dual-culture life experiences to explore greater themes of love, loss and triumph.
A 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist for nonfiction and member of the Latino Literature Hall of Fame, Urrea is the critically acclaimed and best-selling author of 17 books, winning numerous awards for his poetry, fiction and essays.
Born in Tijuana to a Mexican father and American mother, Urrea is most recognized as a border writer, though he says, “I am more interested in bridges, not borders.”
Urrea attended the University of California at San Diego, earning an undergraduate degree in writing, and did his graduate studies at the University of Colorado-Boulder.
After serving as a relief worker in Tijuana and a film extra and columnist-editor-cartoonist for several publications, Urrea moved to Boston where he taught expository writing and fiction workshops at Harvard. He also taught at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
Urrea lives with his family in Naperville, Illinois, where he is a distinguished professor of creative writing at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
NEA Big Read Wrap-Up Book Discussion
Sunday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m.
Register in advance for this meeting: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMrf-iqpzIqGtBNQxW9JZLRB4imMdATAJk-. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
The public is encouraged to share impressions about the programs, conversations and the book at the final program.