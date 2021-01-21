Big Read: ‘Into the Beautiful North’ — a hilarious, terrifying adventure

Laughter and terror usually don’t go hand in hand.
But, somehow, with a little magic of imagination and great storytelling, Luis Alberto Urrea creates a gripping, entertaining page-turner with his novel “Into the Beautiful North.”
It was selected by Lewis & Clark Library for its 14th Big Read celebration, underway throughout January.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., readers can hear Urrea talk about the book during a webinar, “An Evening with Author Luis Alberto Urrea.”
Pre-register for the free online event at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EjiWLfHeTsGkYpSWXeKagw. You will be emailed a link.
For general information about Big Read events (see sidebar) and visit https://www.lclibrary.org/306/The-Big-Read.
“Into the Beautiful North” is the tale of 19-year-old Nayeli, who works at a taco shop/internet cafe in a small town in Mexico and dreams about reuniting with her father, who has gone north for work.
When the village becomes the target of a group of dangerous drug dealers, Nayeli— inspired by a recent viewing of the classic Western, “The Magnificent Seven,” heads north with three friends to recruit an army of warriors to defend her beloved town.
The “fantastical tale,” peopled with a host of colorful (often oddball) characters, is skillfully interwoven with magical realism.
At times hilarious, this adventure story also has some very dark and scary moments—from encounters with bandidos and meth heads to Mexican customs officials.
Born in Mexico with an American mom, who was “kind of a war hero” with the Red Cross during World War II and a Mexican dad, who had deserted the Mexican army after being ordered to assassinate an enemy of the state, Urrea said in a Publishers Weekly story, “How could I not be a writer with parents like that?”
Both parents passionately loved their native countries — a love passed on to Urrea, who was raised completely bilingually, he said in an IR phone interview.
“When we moved back from Mexico, I was an outsider. I didn’t know what team I was on. So, I think you kind of find a path for yourself, and I think mine was in the world of make believe.
“We were in a rough, tough neighborhood” of San Diego. “I think the option to stay inside in the apartment watching monster movies and reading Batman comics was better than being outside and being chased down the street,” he said with a hearty laugh that comes easily throughout the interview.
“I was always just one of those kids… I could blame it on Montana. I was crazy for Montana writers —Brautigan, Tom McGuane, Jim Harrison... I was a reader and I loved those stories.”
While most of his friends wanted to be baseball stars, he wanted to be Steve McQueen or maybe Jimi Hendrix.
“I was always a storyteller.”
Life wasn’t easy. “I was the first person in my family to go to college, and that’s an amazing thing.”
While his mom admired his desire to be an artist, his father kept asking him, “Why can’t you be an accountant?”
Urrea recalled telling his father he wanted to go to college to be an actor and perhaps a poet. Both of which have come to pass during his multi-faceted career.
However, both of his parents supported him. His father was murdered when he was in Mexico, raising money for Urrea’s tuition.
It was an essay about his father’s death that led to Urrea being published for the first time and winding up in a writing class taught by acclaimed science fiction and fantasy writer Ursula K. Le Guin.
Urrea has gone on to write in many genres — short stories and novels, essays, book reviews and poems, as well as nonfiction articles and books.
From an early age on, “I was an omnivore,” he said of the books he devoured. “It was writing, and I was interested in it because I loved the story, I loved the language.
After college, he became an aid worker in Tijuana, working “at the garbage dump and prisons and orphanages — really dire places where some of the worst stuff you fear” is actually happening.
His first book, “Across the Wire,” was a nonfiction account of this, which took him 10 years to finally get published in 1993.
He was so burned out, he didn’t want to write about the topic again, he said. But then, “in 2001, a whole bunch of men died in the Arizona desert, abandoned by their smuggler.”
That tragedy led him to write “The Devil’s Highway,” which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
“It changed my life forever, but it was as grim as you could possibly get.
“There came a moment I just needed to write something for pleasure.” That became “Into the Beautiful North.”
“I told myself, ‘Let’s write a book where we laugh out loud every day.’”
Urrea calls “Into the Beautiful North” a love song to the United States and to the small towns of Mexico.
The town at the heart of the book, Tres Camarones (The Three Shrimp), is based on his father’s hometown, Rosario.
The town’s little movie theater “is my uncle’s theater,” said Urrea.
And bowling champion Aunt Irma, with her opinionated rants, “is my Aunt Irma.”
“She was Mexico’s women’s international bowling champion.”
“Almost everybody in the book is based on a real person.”
Even the warrior Atomiko, “King of the Hill,” “baddest of the trash pickers” at the Tijuana dump is a blend of real people, including Urrea’s cousin, who swore he was going to be Mexico’s first samurai.
“It’s actually a tragedy,” said Urrea. “There’s a lot of heartbreak and awfulness. You can’t get away from the fact it’s a tough story. Part of the charm is you get to know characters you never would have known in your real life.”
It’s also an opportunity for Urrea “to show people stuff they never thought about. I would like people... to be able to think about the question of migrants and immigrants as just a human story.
“I’m not a political writer. I consider myself more of a theological writer. I’m very interested in our journey back to our maker…. I’m always subliminally talking about grace. That’s what this book is about to me… (But) mainly you’re supposed to have a romp.”