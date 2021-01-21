Big Read: ‘Into the Beautiful North’ — a hilarious, terrifying adventure

While most of his friends wanted to be baseball stars, he wanted to be Steve McQueen or maybe Jimi Hendrix.

“I was always a storyteller.”

Life wasn’t easy. “I was the first person in my family to go to college, and that’s an amazing thing.”

While his mom admired his desire to be an artist, his father kept asking him, “Why can’t you be an accountant?”

Urrea recalled telling his father he wanted to go to college to be an actor and perhaps a poet. Both of which have come to pass during his multi-faceted career.

However, both of his parents supported him. His father was murdered when he was in Mexico, raising money for Urrea’s tuition.

It was an essay about his father’s death that led to Urrea being published for the first time and winding up in a writing class taught by acclaimed science fiction and fantasy writer Ursula K. Le Guin.

Urrea has gone on to write in many genres — short stories and novels, essays, book reviews and poems, as well as nonfiction articles and books.