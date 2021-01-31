Biden's 2018 visit gave Montanans a peek into what was to come

He spoke of divisiveness in Washington, D.C., that politics had never been more polarized, and that it was broken because of gerrymandering and unlimited money.

He talked of threats to the middle class and asked if Democrats knew what was at stake.

And he said Sen. Jon Tester was a "guy who looks like he can lift an ox out of a ditch."

"If I’d walk out into a parking lot and seven guys jumped me, this S-O-B would jump in and help me," he said.

It was 2018 when Joe Biden visited Montana and spoke to about 1,300 people at the 40th annual Mansfield-Metcalf Dinner in Helena, a fundraiser for the Montana Democratic Party at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. At the time he was considered a presidential contender for 2020.

Linda Beischel, central committee secretary of Lewis and Clark County Democrats, remembers that night.

“We got to see the soul of Joe sooner than some other folks at that time,” she said. “He is the right man to be in office.”

Biden started his term as president on Jan. 20, and at 78 he is the oldest person elected to that office.