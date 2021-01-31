Biden's 2018 visit gave Montanans a peek into what was to come

He spoke of divisiveness in Washington, D.C., that politics had never been more polarized, and that it was broken because of gerrymandering and unlimited money.
He talked of threats to the middle class and asked if Democrats knew what was at stake.
And he said Sen. Jon Tester was a "guy who looks like he can lift an ox out of a ditch."
"If I’d walk out into a parking lot and seven guys jumped me, this S-O-B would jump in and help me," he said.
It was 2018 when Joe Biden visited Montana and spoke to about 1,300 people at the 40th annual Mansfield-Metcalf Dinner in Helena, a fundraiser for the Montana Democratic Party at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. At the time he was considered a presidential contender for 2020.
Linda Beischel, central committee secretary of Lewis and Clark County Democrats, remembers that night.
“We got to see the soul of Joe sooner than some other folks at that time,” she said. “He is the right man to be in office.”
Biden started his term as president on Jan. 20, and at 78 he is the oldest person elected to that office.
On that March 10 night in Helena, he spoke for nearly an hour, dropping names of Montanans he knew who were in the room and sharing a story about Sen. Mike Mansfield, the co-namesake of the banquet and former U.S. senator, senate majority leader and U.S. representative from Montana who died in 2001.
It reportedly was Mansfield who worked to keep Biden in the Senate when he had considered dropping out to take care of his sons when his wife and daughter died in an automobile crash.
One of those lessons from Mansfield was to never question someone’s motive, because once you’ve done that you ruined any chance for agreement.
He said Tester understood that and “is a man of real character."
However, he was not so complimentary about the political climate in general.
“Today our politics is broken,” he said. “It has become so mean-spirited and crass on a national level and it’s not functioning. … It’s beneath the dignity of a great people.”
Beischel was not in the room that night. She said tickets had sold out quickly and the Democrats set up a satellite feed at Bert and Ernie’s on Last Chance Gulch. She served as a host for the people who went there.
Beischel said that based on what Biden said that night, “he was the perfect Democratic candidate.”
Biden called the tax reform spearheaded by Republicans “a cockamamy tax bill.”
“Who in the hell making over $2 million needs a tax cut this year?” he asked.
Biden touched on other issues, such as the Affordable Care Act, veterans and preserving Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
Tester was up for re-election in that election cycle and went on to win a third term.
Top Republicans also visited the state to tout their candidates.
President Donald Trump, angered when Tester criticized his pick of Dr. Ronny Jackson to be secretary of Veterans Affairs, came to Montana four times to campaign for Republicans. He drew large crowds in Great Falls, Billings, Missoula and Belgrade. Jackson withdrew from the running and has since been elected to fill a seat for Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives.
That was not Biden's only trip to Montana that year; he was at the University of Montana in Missoula in late 2018 as part of his “American Promise Tour” to promote his 2017 memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose.”
The book takes its title from the words — “Promise me, Dad … you’re going to be all right” — of his elder son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, and deals in part with Joe Biden’s decision not to seek the presidential nomination the following year.
Sandi Luckey, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, said Montana is a collection of neighbor-neighbor relationships.
"Joe Biden is, at his core, a guy who values human relationships," she said. "He was the right guy to talk at the Mansfield Metcalf Dinner in Montana three years ago. Right now in America, President Biden is also the right person to help get the pandemic under control, get people back to work, and rally all of us to be better Americans."
