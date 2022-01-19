Betty White Challenge brings in nearly $12K so far for LC Humane Society

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society received nearly $12,000 from the Betty White Challenge, a Jan. 17 fundraiser honoring the actress and animal lover.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge began on social media shortly after White’s death on Dec. 31. People were encouraged to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in White’s name on Jan. 17, which would have been her 100th birthday. It was not immediately known how much had been raised nationally or internationally by the event.

The “Golden Girls" and "Mary Tyler Moore Show" actor died at her home in Los Angeles as the result of a Dec. 25 cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, the Associated Press reported.

White was also known for her lifelong love of animals, especially dogs. She supported efforts to improve their welfare as an actress, advocate and donor.

Cassidy Cook, director of development and communications at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, said Wednesday that nearly $10,000 had come in, but not all of the donations had been processed. She estimated the final tally would be about $12,000. She said donations ranged from $5 to $1,000.

She said people could still make donations and should note whether they are in honor of White. She said they have been receiving money since White’s death.

Cook said the money would go toward general operations of the humane society.

Lewis and Clark Humane Society is at https://lchsmontana.org/, 2112 E. Custer Ave., PO Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or call (406) 442-1660.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

