Better Business Bureau: National disaster preparedness month

Learning basic home maintenance skills can protect your home and your family.

Learn how to turn off utilities like natural gas and electricity, and how to test and replace smoke alarms. It’s recommended to test smoke alarms every month, and to replace them every 10 years.

You should also know the ways to keep your home safe from cooking, heating, and electrical fires. Need some help? Check out ready.gov for tips on preventing these fires.

Save for an emergency

Did you know according to the Federal Reserve, over 40% of Americans don’t have $400 in savings? As 2020 has taught many of us, it’s important to be financially prepared for any type of disaster.

Start saving for a rainy, catastrophic day by opening an emergency savings account. As we mentioned earlier, leaving a small amount of cash at home in a safe place is also smart.

It’s important to consider obtaining property, health, and life insurance. Review your existing policies for the amount and extent of coverage to ensure that what you have in place is enough for you and your family.

No matter how much you prepare, you may have some damage to deal with after a natural disaster. “Storm chasers” are contractors who seek to take advantage of disasters and get consumers to make quick and potentially uninformed decisions. For tips on protecting yourself from storm chasers and more disaster preparedness, visit bbb.org

Hannah Stiff is the Montana marketplace manager for BBB Northwest and Pacific.