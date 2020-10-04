Better Business Bureau: Government impostor scams prey on fear during pandemic

Picture this. You’re sitting at home when you get a telephone call from an unknown number. When you answer, the caller on the other end identifies themselves as a government employee and informs you that a police officer will soon be at your doorstep to arrest you.

The caller urges you to check the telephone number that appeared on your phone. Sure enough, it matches a government agency. You are caught off guard. And worried.

You owe back taxes, the caller says.

Or, in another version of this phone call, your social security benefits are at risk.

In a different iteration, you are at risk of being deported because you missed jury duty.

The only way to avoid being taken to jail or to court is to purchase gift cards and read off the numbers to the government official.

By now, perhaps you realize you’ve been duped. Caller I.D. telephone numbers can be spoofed. That “government official” with a badge number is in fact a con artist, a government impostor. And if you’re one of the victims called by these scammers, you aren’t alone.