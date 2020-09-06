Better Business Bureau: Children and cybersecurity: it’s time to ramp it up

As the beginning of the school year approaches, Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific encourages parents to educate their kids on how to stay safe online. BBB NW+P recommends using these tips and resources to help guide those conversations:

Prioritize privacy. For any apps your kids want to use, read through the privacy policies and terms of use together. While that may not sound like the height of family fun, it’s important for everyone involved to know what they are signing up and made aware of any potential consequences.

Keep your location on lockdown. Just about every app wants to know where its users are so it can track their whereabouts. Unless it is absolutely necessary for the app to keep tabs on your location, go into your device’s settings and disable that feature. Disclosing where your kids are (or are not) at any given moment should be avoided as much as possible.

Take control. The best way to safeguard your kids’ online privacy is to teach them to manage it themselves. But it doesn’t hurt to mix in some parental controls as a back-up. Most devices and operating systems allow parents to monitor their children’s online activities. Follow through with your kids by explaining why you're checking in on their actions.