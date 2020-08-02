You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bereavement and butterflies: Saying goodbye to lost loved ones
0 comments
alert top story

Bereavement and butterflies: Saying goodbye to lost loved ones

{{featured_button_text}}
Life Butterfy Release

The third Annual Celebration of Life Butterfly release was held Saturday at Spring Meadow Sate Park. Over 30 people released 100 butterflies.

 Gary Marshall

With the help of some butterflies, employees of Frontier Home Health and Hospice guided attendees of its third annual Celebration of Life through their bereavement.

Held at Spring Meadow Lake State Park for the first time, about 30 attendees, the family and friends of those who have passed in the last year, were each given a butterfly. They spread out, each finding their own private patch of park to release their butterfly.

"I think people can relate to the release of something beautiful that flies away from them," said Paul Goodman, a social worker at Frontier.

Life Butterfy Release

The third Annual Celebration of Life Butterfly release was held Saturday at Spring Meadow Sate Park. Over 30 people released 100 butterflies.

Goodman addressed the crowd prior to the ceremony.

"Often times we don't do a good job as a culture of grieving," he said. "It's OK to look at death. It's OK to celebrate death."

The ceremony was created as a way to help grieving families of deceased Frontier patients, but has since blossomed into a community encompassing event.

Life Butterfy Release

The third Annual Celebration of Life Butterfly release was held Saturday at Spring Meadow Sate Park. 

Home health aide Kasandra Ward said the ceremony also affords some closure for employees who work closely with patients and their families during the challenging end of life phase.

"We try to be there for support," Ward said.

Registered Nurse and Clinical Manager Destiny Boyd said the Light of Life event put on by St. Peter's Health every winter inspired her to create this ceremony.

"We wanted a spring event, and we wanted to do something that represents life," Boyd said. "I hope people come away with a sense of peace."

Life Butterfy Release

The third Annual Celebration of Life Butterfly release was held Saturday at Spring Meadow Sate Park. 
0 comments
5
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News