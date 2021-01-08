Benefis to turn former Helena IHOP into urgent care clinic

Benefis Health System said Friday it has purchased the former IHOP building at the Skyway Shopping Center in Helena and will convert it into a new urgent care clinic.

Great Falls-based Benefis said it intends to open the space at 2960 N. Washington St. in the middle of the year.

Benefis officials said the new facility will complement the Benefis clinic being built at the former site of the Capital Hill Mall on Prospect Avenue in Helena, a freestanding location that will initially offer primary care and specialty care services.

“All Montanans deserve access to exceptional health care,” John Goodnow, Benefis Health System’s chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Access to convenient, affordable, urgent care fills a crucial need in health care, and Benefis Health System looks forward to serving the Helena area.”

Benefis said in September it had purchased 2.5 acres on the former Capital Hill Mall site and planned to build a clinic in Helena, which will initially offer primary care and specialty care services. Future plans include expanding the clinic for outpatient surgery, said Forrest Ehlinger, chief resources officer and executive vice president.

He said the goal is to open the clinic in 2022.