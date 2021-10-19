Benefis says Helena facility will be about 60K square feet

A Benefis official said this week its new building on the former Capital Hill Mall site will be a 60,000-square-foot structure that will feature a surgery center and specialty clinics.

Kaci Husted, vice president of building development and communication for Benefis Health System, said Tuesday the new building will offer a variety of specialties. It will be staffed with a blend of Helena-based providers and personnel and specialists visiting periodically from Great Falls.

The Benefis Helena Specialty Center will have four operating rooms and offer a variety of primary and specialty care services, Husted said. It will be three stories and on 3.25 acres on the eastern portion of the Capital Hill Mall site.

A groundbreaking will be held some time in the spring, she said. The company announced in September 2020 it had bought property on the site.

While there are renderings, it is still in the design phase, Husted said. Construction is expected to be completed by 2023.

Benefis has already gained a foothold into Helena, a market that is already served by providers such as St. Peter’s Health and PureView.