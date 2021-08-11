Benefis releases rendering of new Helena clinic

INDEPENDENT RECORD
Benefis Health System on Wednesday released an architectural rendering of the three-story clinic it plans to open in Helena in 2023.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The 60,000-square-foot clinic will be built on 3.25 acres at the former site of the Capital Hill Mall along Prospect Avenue. The facility will have four operating rooms and offer a variety of primary and specialty care services.
Earlier this month, Benefis opened a new 4,800-square-foot urgent care center at 2960 N. Washington St. in Helena.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.