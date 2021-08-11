 Skip to main content
Benefis releases rendering of new Helena clinic
Benefis releases rendering of new Helena clinic

Benefis Helena

Benefis Health System plans to open a three-story clinic on 3.25 acres at the former site of the Capital Hill Mall along Prospect Avenue.

 Provided by Benefis Health System

Benefis Health System on Wednesday released an architectural rendering of the three-story clinic it plans to open in Helena in 2023. 

The 60,000-square-foot clinic will be built on 3.25 acres at the former site of the Capital Hill Mall along Prospect Avenue. The facility will have four operating rooms and offer a variety of primary and specialty care services. 

Earlier this month, Benefis opened a new 4,800-square-foot urgent care center at 2960 N. Washington St. in Helena.

