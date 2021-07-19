Benefis ready to open urgent care center in Helena

Its website says it will also offer urgent care experts, specialized procedure rooms for circumcisions, sutures, etc., Department of Transportation and sports physicals, treat minor illness and have “spacious exam rooms.”

It will start off with a staff of about 10.

“The staff we have put together is a phenomenal staff,” Linder said, adding many of them are from the Helena area.

“We want to be part of the Helena community and we just want to do a good job for the people here,” she said. “And I want to be part of it.”

And she said they will have the support of Benefis, which is the largest health care provider in the region. And she said telehealth will be available. She also said they are considering oncology service outreach in Helena.

A recent study on “The Economic Impact of Montana’s Hospitals” by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana and released by the Montana Hospital Association showed that 65.9% of Benefis patients live in Cascade County and 3.8% live in Lewis and Clark County.

It also showed that 76.1% of St. Peter’s patients live in Lewis and Clark County and 1.9% live in Cascade County.

