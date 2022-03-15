Benefis Health System to break ground for center on former Capital Hill Mall site

Benefis Health System will have a groundbreaking Thursday for its new specialty center on the site of the former Capital Hill Mall on Prospect Avenue.

The center, described as a freestanding clinic, will initially offer primary care and specialty care services. Construction is expected to be completed by 2023.

There are plans to expand the clinic to include an outpatient surgery center and the 60,000-square-foot clinic will be built on 3.25 acres. Officials with Great Falls-based Benefis said people should expect a state-of-the-art clinic. At one time they said the facility will have four operating rooms and be staffed with a blend of Helena-based providers, with staff and specialists visiting periodically from Great Falls.

The center is part of an increasing Benefis presence in the Helena area, which has traditionally been served by St. Peter's Health and PureView Health Center.

In July 2021, Benefis opened a 4,800-square-foot urgent care center at 2900 Washington St. in Helena, in a building that once housed an IHOP. St. Peter’s said at the time that it’s been serving the greater Helena area for over 130 years, “and our urgent care services will continue to be a very important way that we care for our community."

In October 2021, Benefis bought Helena Imaging, which includes two outpatient radiology locations that are now operating under the name Benefis Helena Imaging.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 8 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.