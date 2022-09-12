Benefis continues expansion into Helena with new downtown location

Great Falls-based Benefis Health System is having a ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new location, Benefis Downtown Helena, which will offer internal medicine and gastroenterology care.

The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce is having a ribbon cutting at the new location at 1 p.m. at 55 W. 14th St., Suite 102, not far from the Great Northern Carousel.

In the newest facility, an internal medicine specialist treats people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and more, and helps them them connect with other specialists as needed.

A specialist in gastroenterology manages stomach problems such as ulcers and polyps, pancreatic and liver diseases, gallbladder issues, colon disorders, and esophageal and swallowing disorders.

Dr. Andrew Anderson; Anna Denton, FNP; and Mary Middagh, FNP, began seeing patients at Benefis Helena Downtown at the end of August.

It is the latest foray by Benefis into Helena, a city traditionally covered by St. Peter's Health, PureView Health Center and other health care providers.

Construction continues on the 64,000-square-foot, three-story specialty center at the site of the former Capital Hill Mall along Prospect Avenue. It’s scheduled to open in early 2024. It will have an infusion suite for cancer treatment, four operating rooms, and a mix of Helena-based and Great Falls-based specialists.

In July 2021, Benefis opened its 4,800-square-foot Helena Northeast urgent care center. Benefis acquired Helena Imaging last fall, with significant investment continuing to upgrade imaging capacity, Benefis officials said.

On Sept. 7 Benefis installed a new MRI for faster, less confining, and smarter scans at the Ptarmigan Lane location of Benefis Helena Imaging, officials said.

Anderson and Denton are a married couple and military veterans. Anderson, an internal medicine physician, was in the U.S. Army, and Denton was a U.S. Navy nurse before becoming a nurse practitioner.

Middagh, a family nurse practitioner who specializes in gastroenterology, is a Helena native who had been part of the St. Peter’s Medical Group, Benefis officials said.