Benefis celebrates opening of another office in Helena

Benefis Health System held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its latest foray into town with Benefis Downtown Helena, which will offer internal medicine and gastroenterology care.

The office is on the western edge of the Great Northern Town Center.

“It’s a wonderful place to be,” said Amy Linder, division operations director for Benefis Health System, during a ceremony with the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

The office at 55 W. 14th St., Suite 102, has been open since Aug. 29 and provides more room beyond the Benefis Helena Northeast urgent care center that opened in July 2021.

In the new facility, an internal medicine specialist treats people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and more, and helps them connect with other specialists as needed.

A specialist in gastroenterology manages stomach problems such as ulcers and polyps, pancreatic and liver diseases, gallbladder issues, colon disorders, and esophageal and swallowing disorders.

Among those attending the celebration was John Goodnow, chief executive officer of Great Falls-based Benefis.

“I am just tickled to be here in Helena,” he said.

Goodnow said Benefis has been serving the Helena community a long time, but patients, for the most part, had to travel to Great Falls.

He said Benefis thought it was better for the people of Helena to be in Helena rather than to make them come to Great Falls.

“We are happy to be here,” Goodnow said.

He was asked about Benefis’ growing presence in a town that has traditionally been served by St. Peter’s Health and others such as PureView.

Benefis is building a 60,000-square-foot Benefis Helena Specialty Center on the site of the former Capital Hill Mall. The $44 million facility will have 34 exam rooms and a 16-chair infusion suite. Benefis officials said there will be eight physicians based in the center at the start.

It also acquired Helena Imaging last fall, with significant investment continuing to upgrade imaging capacity.

“We won’t be that large here when you get down to it,” he said.

He said Benefis will be giving Helena residents more choice and be like other communities in the state.

And he added he was not opposed to more expansion of Benefis in Helena.