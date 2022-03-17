Benefis breaks ground on new $44 million facility

Benefis Health System broke ground Thursday on what will be its largest expansion into the Helena area.

The $44 million, 64,000 square-foot Helena Specialty Center is being built on 3.25 acres where the Capital Hill Mall used to stand on Prospect Avenue. According to Kaci Husted, vice president of business development and communications, the center will have 34 exam rooms and a 16-chair infusion suite. Husted said there will be eight physicians based in the center at the start, but there will also be accommodations for caregivers who do not live in Helena, but work within the Benefis system.

This center will mostly focus on providing primary and specialty care services. According to Benefis officials, the site was chosen primarily due to its convenient location and size. It is expected to open in late 2023.

Benefis is expanding services to an area traditionally served by St. Peter's Health and PureView Health Center.

A 2021 study on “The Economic Impact of Montana’s Hospitals” by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana and released by the Montana Hospital Association showed that 65.9% of Benefis patients live in Cascade County and 3.8% live in Lewis and Clark County.

It also showed that 76.1% of St. Peter’s patients live in Lewis and Clark County and 1.9% live in Cascade County.

The Great Falls-based health care provider has expanded around its home area, but Helena marks the first real expansion outside, Benefis officials said. Husted said there may be times when physicians from Great Falls need to travel to the Helena area to provide treatment or services and this facility will have space for them.

"We have a lot of people who would come to Great Falls for treatment," Husted said. "This will make things easier for them."

John Goodnow, chief executive officer of Benefis, made similar comments the night before and expressed enthusiasm for the project at an invitation-only gathering Wednesday at the Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel.

He said that "Benefis loves Helena," and added the health care provider has been serving people from Helena for a long time who have come to Great Falls, oftentimes for services not available in Helena.

"This will be way more convenient, to be able to do it here in your own community," Goodnow said. "I think we have a great site and I think it will be good for the Helena economy too. We are just tickled to be here and can't wait to get the new big facility built ... and to be part of Helena."

Amy Linder, division operations director for Benefis Health System, they have physicians here and community partners.

She said the employees are part of the community and have already found ways to get involved.

Linder said they have joined with Carroll College to address the state’s nursing shortage.

“We’ve seen some of those students coming out and we are excited they are taking care of us,” she said. Linder said Benefis has always worked with local providers.

She said the urgent care facility on Washington Street, known as Benefis Northeast, is seeing 25-35 patients daily and expects the number to increase. The facility will remain open after the specialty center opens.

Dr. Gregory Tierney, Benefis' chief medical officer, said the center will offer access to cancer care, cardiac care and surgical procedures such as outpatient joint replacements, podiatry, urology, general surgery, ear, nose and throat surgery and gastroenterology. He said the center is designed with facilities for physicians visiting from Great Falls. He said they will also recruit physicians who will live in Helena.

He said Montana is a big state and people are used to driving long distances.

"But when you are not feeling well, when you're battling a disease or have limited mobility, traveling isn't something you are eager to do," he said. "The old model of requiring patients to travel to us is being flipped. We are bringing services to you."

The center was designed by LPW Architects and Benefis has partnered with Sletten Construction for building. Benefis said the facility will create 207 jobs in the Helena area by 2030.

Husted characterized this project as the "first big expansion outside Great Falls." Though it technically marks the fourth facility Benefis will operate in Helena. In July 2021, Benefis opened a 4,800 square-foot urgent care facility in an old IHOP building on Washington Street. Last October, the company purchased Helena Imaging, which provided two more outpatient radiology locations in town. Those facilities now operate under the name Benefis Helena Imaging.

Paul Fulbright, manager of radiology, said Benefis plans to spend $2.5 million to upgrade those offices.

Husted said they have opened facilities in small towns like Havre, which is closer to Great Falls, but nothing within the scope of this new center.

Staff Writer Phil Drake contributed to this story.

