Beloved classic ‘Little Women’ seen through fresh eyes -- at Grandstreet

A new adaptation of “Little Women,” the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott takes to the stage at Grandstreet Theatre starting this Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Dec. 19.

This adaptation by Kate Hamill of the Civil War story of tomboy Jo March and her three very distinct sisters -- Meg, Beth and Amy -- is being praised by numerous critics for how it honors the spirit of Alcott’s original story yet makes it fresh for a new era 150 years later.

All audience members are required to wear a mask for the entire performance.

As Jo, Beth, Amy and Meg approach adulthood, each must balance her ambitions with society’s expectations.

This new adaptation has modern audiences falling in love with the March sisters all over again.

And perhaps, it will spark curiosity to learn more about Alcott, who modeled the story after her own life and that of her sisters.

She was a feminist and abolitionist 150 years ago and studied with the likes of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau and Nathaniel Hawthorne, who were all family friends.

“I just think ‘Little Women' lives so deeply in a familiar place for so many people,” said guest director Jess Shoemaker. “I think what Kate Hamill is playing with is a stronger voice around gender identity and roles.”

Alcott was exploring roles of women, and Hamill’s adaptation digs further into this.

“Does Jo feel comfortable in a woman’s body?” asks Shoemaker.

One of Shoemaker’s favorite lines is when Jo says, “I can’t abide seeing a body stuffed into the wrong role.”

There are also parallels in the play and what was happening in the Civil War with what’s going on in America now with the pandemic and political divisiveness.

“Just like us, the March sisters are living through ‘unprecedented times,’" said Shoemaker.

“The March sisters’ formative experiences are taking place inside a political climate which divides neighbors, families, and friends.

“‘Little Women’” was released in 1869 but the question of the story remains very close to our hearts: how do we keep loving each other, particularly when we are different and especially when times are difficult?”

Shoemaker urges folks to see the play because “it’s going to warm their hearts.”

“It’s a perfect holiday show, where there are moments of grief and sadness and memories from your own childhood.”

She’s particularly finding it meaningful to work on “Little Women” in the midst of the pandemic.

“I think working on this play is such a heart-filled experience. It’s just a play about togetherness and family.”

“I’ve always loved the story of ‘Little Women.’ It was one of my favorite books in childhood” said Kerry Hale, who plays the role of the mom, Marmee.

It’s also a chance to be in a play with her daughter, Riley Luna Ford, who is in her last year at Grandstreet and plays Beth.

“I think there are a lot of themes that are very contemporary,” she said. “There are themes of accepting who you are…., some themes of conflict and themes of women not getting to do what they want to do. I just think it’s a timely story. I think it’s a beautiful story of family -- mostly about the four sisters and their very real growing up.

“There’s lots of joy and laughter and tears and very real conflict.”

“I can’t say enough about these girls playing the March sisters. Their chemistry as sisters is remarkable.”

For Ella Shropshire who plays Jo, her role has been particularly meaningful.

“I always loved ‘Little Women’ as a story. I like Jo because I’m also a writer. For the time she was a very iconic and forward-thinking character like Louisa May Alcott.

“I like that Jo’s very fun-loving in her passion to be a writer and that she brings her family into it.

“I think this play offers not just ...happy comfort, but also shows the hardships of the characters and what they go through.

“I think it’s a story everyone knows...and everyone loves.”

Performances run Nov. 19 - 21, Dec. 1 - 5; and Dec. 15 -19, Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

Tickets are $27 Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 - Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - Kids 18 and under.

To order tickets, call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons) at 406-447-1574,

or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com

All audience members are required to wear a mask for the entire performance.

