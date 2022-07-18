 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Belgrade man dies in motorcycle crash north of Helena

  • 0
Emergency lights

A 75-year-old Belgrade man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash north of Helena on Interstate 15.

The crash occurred close to mile marker 219, about seven miles south of Wolf Creek. The driver of the motorcycle, Ronald Tuttle, received CPR, but responders were unable to revive him, Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office’s deputy coroner pronounced him dead at 12:10 p.m. and said the cause was blunt force trauma.

Officials said speed may have been a factor. It was not immediately known if the driver was wearing a helmet.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
7
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant Editor/Reporter

Phil Drake is the assistant editor and reporter at the Independent Record.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These Soviet-era trams are giving Ukrainians a lifeline during the Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News