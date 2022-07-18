Belgrade man dies in motorcycle crash north of Helena

A 75-year-old Belgrade man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash north of Helena on Interstate 15.

The crash occurred close to mile marker 219, about seven miles south of Wolf Creek. The driver of the motorcycle, Ronald Tuttle, received CPR, but responders were unable to revive him, Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office’s deputy coroner pronounced him dead at 12:10 p.m. and said the cause was blunt force trauma.

Officials said speed may have been a factor. It was not immediately known if the driver was wearing a helmet.