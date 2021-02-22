Belgrade man charged with felony theft in Helena

A 29-year-old Belgrade man has been charged with felony theft in Helena.
Antonio Torres allegedly stole "designer apparel" from a Helena business on Nov. 8. The total value of the stolen items exceeded $1,500, making the crime a felony.
A notice to appear for Torres was issued by Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley on Jan. 4. Torres was ordered to appear on Jan. 19, before Swingley.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tyler Manning
Education and Business Reporter
Education and Business reporter for Helena Independent Record.
