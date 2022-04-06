Belgrade businessman, wife, donate $500K for new heritage center

Tim Sheehy, founder and chief executive officer of Belgrade-based Bridger Aerospace, and his wife, Carmen, recently donated $500,000 to the Montana Historical Society.

The funds will be used for construction of the $63.7 million Montana Heritage Center, including enhanced military displays and incorporating the history of wildfire in Montana.

Sheehy is an industrialist, aviator and former Navy SEAL, with a degree in history from the U.S. Naval Academy. He said in a news release his love of history and desire to preserve the past prompted him to approach the historical society with the donation. His wife Carmen, also a Naval Academy graduate and former U.S. Marine officer, also shares a passion for education and youth engagement.

“I have visited the museum in Helena with my children and we always enjoy it, but I was very encouraged to hear a new museum is now under construction,” Sheehy said. “Montana has a rich military heritage and a rich veteran community, and it is time to share that with a wider audience.”

Sheehy noted that Helena is the home of the 1st Special Service force, known as the “Devil’s Brigade,” made up of Americans and Canadians. Members trained for World War II at Fort Harrison near Helena for commando operations.

Molly Kruckenberg, director of the Montana Historical Society, said his vision fits well with the Historical Society’s mission to save Montana’s past, share our stories, and inspire exploration to provide meaning for today and vision for tomorrow.

“It’s generous donations like Tim’s and Carmen’s that will make the Montana Heritage Center a spectacular showcase for the treasures of the Treasure State,” Kruckenberg said.

She said as she looks out her office window, "I see the longtime dream of so many MTHS directors taking shape. Their tenacity and vision, along with that of Montanans across the state, led us to this place.”

The 66,000-square-foot Montana Heritage Center addition has a topping-off ceremony expected in May or June. It will open in late 2024 or early 2025.

