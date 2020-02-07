Beattie Street Trailhead funding will go to a vote Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Assistant to the City Manager Amanda Opitz said over the course of about four months, the city hosted three public meetings and solicited comments from the public.

Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo sent out a news release Thursday to address some of the concerns.

According to Ponozzo's email, the city's "current probable cost estimate for the construction of the entire project, including trailhead, is somewhere between $600 and $700k."

The Friends of Beattie Street Facebook group also launched an information campaign in response, encouraging members to attend Monday's city commission meeting and voice their disapproval.

"If you received an email on 2/6 around 4:01 p.m. by Parks & Recreation, please do not be swayed by their apparent attempt at damage control," the group administrator wrote in a post to the private group. "They are asking for $900K (not $600-700K) and have already spent at least $150K."

Not every neighborhood resident is unhappy with the project. Andrea Hedblom, a Rhode Island Street resident, sent the city commission a letter of support Friday.