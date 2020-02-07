Beattie Street Trailhead funding will go to a vote Monday

The Helena City Commission will consider a measure during Monday's regular meeting to approve the city's "comprehensive capital improvement plan" for fiscal years 2020 through 2024.
The plan includes a $300,000 contribution from the city's street department fund to the proposed Beattie Street Trailhead improvement project. The complete overhaul of the trailhead will also include financial contributions from the Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department and the city's general fund to the tune of $200,000 and $400,000, respectively, bringing the eventual projected total price tag to $900,000.
That does not include the approximately $165,000 already spent on planning and consulting.
The trailhead expansion plans to include a 20-space parking lot and bathrooms. In addition to the trailhead itself, a large swath of Beattie Street, from its southern terminus to Rhode Island Street will benefit from new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, asphalt and traffic calming additions, such as sidewalk "bulb-outs" and new traffic signs.
The Helena Citizens Council and a group of concerned residents in the area associated with a Facebook group known as Friends of Beattie Street continued to voice their displeasure with many aspects of the project during a city commission administrative meeting Wednesday.
"I'm wondering if that is a reasonable price. It really has not been justified," local resident Meg Bishop told the city commission during the public comment portion of Wednesday's meeting. "Decisions were made then public comment was requested."
Assistant to the City Manager Amanda Opitz said over the course of about four months, the city hosted three public meetings and solicited comments from the public.
Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo sent out a news release Thursday to address some of the concerns.
According to Ponozzo's email, the city's "current probable cost estimate for the construction of the entire project, including trailhead, is somewhere between $600 and $700k."
The Friends of Beattie Street Facebook group also launched an information campaign in response, encouraging members to attend Monday's city commission meeting and voice their disapproval.
"If you received an email on 2/6 around 4:01 p.m. by Parks & Recreation, please do not be swayed by their apparent attempt at damage control," the group administrator wrote in a post to the private group. "They are asking for $900K (not $600-700K) and have already spent at least $150K."
Not every neighborhood resident is unhappy with the project. Andrea Hedblom, a Rhode Island Street resident, sent the city commission a letter of support Friday.
"We have been impressed by the communication and outreach by the city," Hedblom wrote. "Kristi Ponozzo and Ryan Leland (city engineer) came to our house to discuss the project and answer any questions that we had."
Monday's regular city commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the City Commission Chambers.