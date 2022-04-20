Bear that killed cattle euthanized near Augusta

A grizzly bear was euthanized Monday evening along the Rocky Mountain Front near Augusta after authorities said they had confirmed it had killed four calves, state wildlife officials said Wednesday.

Authorities from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services shot the bear, a 3- to 4-year-old male weighing 390 pounds, after getting approval from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, FWP officials said.

The bear was first reported by landowners. FWP and Wildlife Services technicians confirmed the bear had killed and fed upon the cattle. The bear was killed by firearm. Traps were not set, to avoid capturing other bears in the area that were not confirmed to have killed any livestock, FWP officials said.

The hide and head from the bear were salvaged for Choteau High School students, who are using them to build a replica for bear spray training lessons.

Another grizzly bear was in and around Augusta over the weekend. Although this second bear has not been reported in any conflicts, authorities said residents should use caution.

Grizzly bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act, and final authority regarding management actions are up to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

