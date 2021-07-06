Bear attacks, kills camper near Ovando

Ovando is a popular resting point for bicycle tourists traveling Highway 200 across the Continental Divide. It was the site of at least one organized group biking event over the Fourth of July weekend. Roselles said the bear wandered into the campsite a couple different times and may have had contact with other campers before the attack.

FWP spokesman Greg Lemon said a bear was seen on Ovando-area video cameras Monday night and is suspected of raiding a chicken coop in town the same night the bicyclist was attacked.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The agency has deployed a Wildlife Human Attack Response Team comprised of game wardens, biologists and wildlife conflict specialists to help track and capture the bear. Lemon said a helicopter would be added to the search on Tuesday morning.

“We have not had much grizzly conflict in Ovando so far this year,” Lemon said. “In the past, we’ve had bears come into town. A few years ago we had two subadult bears that got into trash cans and caused problems. We’ve worked in the past on bear conflicts and to secure attractants. It’s not out of the ordinary to have a bear in the Ovando area get into attractants.”