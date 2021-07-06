Bear attacks, kills camper near Ovando

Law enforcement officers and game wardens are searching the vicinity of Ovando for a bear suspected of killing a bicycle camper before dawn Tuesday morning.
Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said the camper, who has not been identified, was attacked about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a campground in the small community on the edge of the Bob Marshall Wilderness along the Blackfoot River.
Other campers in the area called 9-1-1 and members of the Ovando and Helmville quick response units attempted to revive the victim, Roselles said. Someone at the scene used bear spray, and that the bear left the area before rescuers arrived.
“We have not positively identified the bear, and can’t say if it was or was not a grizzly bear,” Roselles said. “We’re still working on that.”
Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks officers were assisting deputies in searching for the bear and controlling the incident scene.
“At this point we’re looking relatively close to Ovando,” Roselles said at 10 a.m. Tuesday. “We have traffic control in place for crime scene management and we’re getting ready to look for the bear. We’ve alerted campsites in the immediate area, but we don’t anticipate threats to other people in the area. We’re not encouraging people to come into the area.”
Ovando is a popular resting point for bicycle tourists traveling Highway 200 across the Continental Divide. It was the site of at least one organized group biking event over the Fourth of July weekend. Roselles said the bear wandered into the campsite a couple different times and may have had contact with other campers before the attack.
FWP spokesman Greg Lemon said a bear was seen on Ovando-area video cameras Monday night and is suspected of raiding a chicken coop in town the same night the bicyclist was attacked.
The agency has deployed a Wildlife Human Attack Response Team comprised of game wardens, biologists and wildlife conflict specialists to help track and capture the bear. Lemon said a helicopter would be added to the search on Tuesday morning.
“We have not had much grizzly conflict in Ovando so far this year,” Lemon said. “In the past, we’ve had bears come into town. A few years ago we had two subadult bears that got into trash cans and caused problems. We’ve worked in the past on bear conflicts and to secure attractants. It’s not out of the ordinary to have a bear in the Ovando area get into attractants.”
About 1,000 grizzly bears and many more black bears inhabit the mountains and river drainages of the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem — a recovery area for grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states. It extends from Glacier National Park on the Canadian border south to Ovando and just north of Missoula and Helena.
Grizzly bears are protected as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act. A major part of the recovery effort involves keeping people’s food, pets and livestock from coming into contact with bears, which can habituate bears to seek out those rewards.
Leigh Ann Valiton, who owns the Blackfoot Inn and a general store, said the people of Ovando were "absolutely devastated" by the fatal attack.
In April, a backcountry guide was killed by a grizzly bear while fishing along the Yellowstone National Park border in southwestern Montana. In 2016, an off-duty U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer was fatally mauled in the region after he collided with a grizzly while mountain biking in the Flathead National Forest.
Grizzly bears involved in attacks on humans are killed if they are considered a continued public safety threat. But bears involved in non-fatal attacks are often spared in the cases of surprise encounters or if they are protecting their young.
An estimated 50,000 grizzlies once inhabited western North America from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Plains. Hunting, commercial trapping and habitat loss wiped out most by the early 1900s.
Grizzly bears have been protected as a threatened species in the contiguous U.S. since 1975, allowing a slow recovery in a handful of areas.