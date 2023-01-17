Baxendale Volunteer Fire Department gets its first woman captain

Baxendale Volunteer Fire Department recently promoted four of its volunteers to the rank of captain, but only one made history.

Audrey Todd-Davis, a 62-year-old professional photographer by trade, became the first woman to achieve the rank of captain since the department’s founding in 1988.

“I was raised kinda rough and tumble, so I fit right in with the other guys,” Todd-Davis said.

Baxendale Volunteer Fire Chief Clint Loss said he knows Todd-Davis will do a fine job as captain.

“Audrey’s been here a long time; she’s played the game,” Loss said. “She’s not afraid to get her hands dirty.”

Todd-Davis joined the volunteer department ranks more than 17 years ago. She said she was providing her photography services to many of the rural fire departments in the county when the Baxendale fire chief at the time, Dave Mason, convinced her to join.

“I went to the training classes and absolutely fell in love with fire service,” she said. “Just being able to help someone in their time of need, it’s why God put us here.”

She said she wishes she had found the work sooner in life as there is nothing else quite like it.

Todd-Davis said when she is fighting a fire alongside her comrades, “everything else goes away. I’m so focused.”

It was a different story 17 years ago, but Todd-Davis said these days she sticks to wildland fires as her body will no longer let her lug 60 pounds of gear up stairs during a structure fire.

“Audrey has as much experience as any of the guys when it comes to wildland fires,” Loss said.

Not long after she signed on, her then-husband Doug Todd, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy, joined the department. Then, her son Brady Beyers volunteered.

“All of us were fighting fires together in the same department,” she said.

But time, like fire, is indiscriminate.

Todd died of colon cancer in 2008. Beyers took a job in law enforcement in North Dakota.

In fact, Todd-Davis said only three currently in the department “have been there any real length of time.”

“All of our old-timers, they’re gone now,” she said.

Some of her early career mentors, former chiefs Dave Mason and Jordan Alexander and former Assistant Chief Dan Buckley, have long since retired.

“I remember being younger and looking up to the older guys,” she said.

Alexander, the Baxendale Volunteer Fire chief for nearly three decades, said the department has struggled in recent years to find people willing to donate their time.

“Right now, they’re having a helluva time keeping any volunteers,” he said. “Volunteerism is not what it used to be years ago.”

Todd-Davis said she hopes her promotion can serve as an inspiration to other women interested in volunteer fire service.

“If your heart is in it, there’s no reason you can’t excel,” she said.

Loss said “lately, we’ve had a few female volunteers,” about six, including a pair of emergency medical technicians.

Still, Loss said his department’s staffing levels are currently at about half of what is needed.

“There was quite an exodus of people in the past two or three years,” he said. “We are desperate for volunteers.”

The captain’s role within a fire department is typically one of leadership.

Loss said a captain needs to “stand back and manage their people” and “recognize when to change tactics” because ultimately the captains are responsible for the safety of their firefighters.

“It really gets interesting once you get up to captain,” Alexander said.

Todd-Davis said she is ready for the added responsibilities.

“It’s all about everyone going home at the end of the day,” Todd-Davis said. “This is a team, and it takes all of us.”

Though her promotion was historic, she was quick to point out that four others in the department were promoted as well.

Alec Vander-Giessen was promoted to assistant chief, and Matthew Hughes, Frank Kolar and Jim Sobonya were all promoted to captains.

Todd-Davis later married National Fire Academy Instructor Glenn Davis. She said he has been there for her ever since and is proud of her achievement.

While driving home from the promotion ceremony Tuesday night, Todd-Davis said she thought about her late husband, with whom she fought fires side by side for years.

“He would have said ‘Way to go, babe!’” she said.