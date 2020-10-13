Batten down the hatches: Helena could see 70 mph gusts Tuesday and Wednesday

National Weather Service Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are

expected.

* WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Madison,

Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher and Gallatin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds could damage trees and property as well

as blow around loose or unsecured objects. Strong cross-winds

could make travel difficult for high profile vehicles and those

towing trailers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to occur

from the evening hours tonight and into the early morning hours

on Wednesday. Winds may decrease during the late morning hours

on Wednesday, but increase again during the afternoon before

once again decreasing during the evening hours on Wednesday.