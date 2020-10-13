 Skip to main content
Batten down the hatches: Helena could see 70 mph gusts Tuesday and Wednesday
Batten down the hatches: Helena could see 70 mph gusts Tuesday and Wednesday

A high wind warning has been issued for Helena and the surrounding area.

West winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected between 8 p.m. tonight through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls, "A potent disturbance will cross the Northern Rockies tonight and bring strong winds of 30-40 mph, with gusts up to 60-70 mph. High profile vehicles or those towing trailers should exercise caution, especially if traveling over passes or within east-west orientated valleys."

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

