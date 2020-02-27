Basin artist opens new exhibit: ‘Paintings in Response to the Music of J. S. Bach’

The paintings also portray a bold new step for Parsons into the world of abstract art.

For six decades, Parsons has been “a painter from nature,” painting what she sees.

“I can’t see this, I can only hear it,” she said. “It’s a whole different input into my brain and heart and soul.

“It’s a wonderful vibration of music that is very bodily experienced.”

In previous years, she painted a series of works inspired by water, its currents and reflections.

The work culminated in a one-woman show at the Holter Museum of Art in 2006 and at the Drawing Studio in Tucson.

“I was totally absorbed in water.”

But now, instead of immersing one’s spirit in waterscapes, the spirit moves upward into expansive and transcendent paintings of “soundscapes” inspired by Bach’s music.

“At every step I’m clueless,” she said, referring to her lack of musical training.

She paints instead her internal response to the music.

“Digging into her emotional substrata.”