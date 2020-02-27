Basin artist opens new exhibit: ‘Paintings in Response to the Music of J. S. Bach’

How do you paint Baroque?
Or, more specifically, Bach?
That is the question Basin artist Nan Parsons posed to herself.
Paintbrush in hand, she immersed herself in hour upon hour of listening to Bach’s music over the past months as she painted canvas upon canvas.
The result is a joyous, breathtaking, creative cascade of works on exhibit Saturday, March 7, at The Heath, 650 Logan St. (for one day only).
The exhibit is accompanied by Bach music, performed by Helena’s Musikanten Montana, at the opening reception.
Doors open at 4 p.m. with the concert at 4:30 p.m., followed by an artist talk and reception.
Parsons calls the evening “a collaboration” with Musikanten Montana.
Parsons is one of six Montana artists, who each received a 2019/2020 Montana Arts Council Artist’s Innovation Award.
“It’s an award for the amazing innovation Nan has shown in the work she had submitted,” said Kristin Han Burgoyne, Montana Arts Council deputy director.
“The work is heroic and monumental,” wrote one member of the award review panel.
“This painting took my breath away,” wrote another. “Opening it up (on the computer) was a stunning moment.”
“We’re so happy to see her work recognized at this level,” said Han Burgoyne.
“Everybody should go check out the art because it’s amazing!”
Parsons admitted that when she started, “I didn’t know anything,” about Bach. “I started at zero.”
Introduced to the music about four years ago by her friend Alex Swaney, who was singing with Musikanten Montana, Parsons attended all the rehearsals and fell in love with Bach’s music, even making a Musikanten Bach video.
After Swaney’s death in 2017, Parsons found herself sitting by the fire in her cabin listening to Bach’s cello suites for hours and doodling in her sketchbooks.
This gradually grew into the big idea to do a series of paintings.
Parsons’ palette captures her joy of the music.
“You’re going to see a lot of gold and warm colors,” Parsons said. “Bach is very warm.”
“He’s definitely not blue,” she said, quoting a friend.
But Bach is not all “hallelujah and glory” either. “He’s not afraid of the dark.”
Parsons’ paintings seem to shimmer with their luminous, translucent layers of color, reflecting the many-layered music and emotions.
The paintings also portray a bold new step for Parsons into the world of abstract art.
For six decades, Parsons has been “a painter from nature,” painting what she sees.
“I can’t see this, I can only hear it,” she said. “It’s a whole different input into my brain and heart and soul.
“It’s a wonderful vibration of music that is very bodily experienced.”
In previous years, she painted a series of works inspired by water, its currents and reflections.
The work culminated in a one-woman show at the Holter Museum of Art in 2006 and at the Drawing Studio in Tucson.
“I was totally absorbed in water.”
But now, instead of immersing one’s spirit in waterscapes, the spirit moves upward into expansive and transcendent paintings of “soundscapes” inspired by Bach’s music.
“At every step I’m clueless,” she said, referring to her lack of musical training.
She paints instead her internal response to the music.
“Digging into her emotional substrata.”
“As I get older, have more experience, I want to dig down into the substrata of my own emotional landscape. The water paintings were a certain level, but I keep growing. I don’t stop growing.”
“This goes in a different direction almost than the water. ...either way, expansion.”
“I talk to Bach a lot,” she said lightly -- referring to her long hours in the presence of his music.
“This whole work has been just transformative personally.”
She shares a favorite quote from a Bach cello suites CD, “The cello suites distill Bach’s humanity and his indestructible faith, sensuality and spirituality fused in sound.”
“That’s what this is about,” said Parsons.