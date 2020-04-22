Bars open, gyms closed: How Montana looks in Phase 1

The decision to reopen lies with local districts after Bullock lifts his directive. Districts that do open are encouraged to consider a mix of in-person and remote learning. Other options could include things like staggered school days.

Schools must frequently clean and sanitize. Libraries, gyms and playgrounds will be off-limits unless they can be sanitized between groups. Hand sanitizer must be provided.

Schools need to do temperature checks and screen for symptoms and require anyone, students or staff, to stay home if they are sick. Students and staff should wear face coverings. Students should also stay in the same group as much as possible, and perhaps eat lunch in their classroom to avoid mixing students.

Extracurricular actives should be canceled and anyone who isn't a student or staff member should stay out of school buildings -- that includes parents. Buses should consider limiting students to one per seat.

Graduation ceremonies would need to meet social distancing requirements, including the cap on gatherings at 10 people. Guidance encourages livestreaming the event, limiting attendance, grouping graduates and holding multiple ceremonies and more.