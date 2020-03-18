Bars across the border still going strong amid restrictions in Lewis & Clark County

Although sit-down eating and drinking is temporarily prohibited at businesses in Lewis and Clark County, bars and restaurants on the other side of the county line are still going strong.

Located just a few miles from Helena in Jefferson County, the Montana City Grill and Saloon had a full casino at noon on St. Patrick's Day. Owner Chris Rehor said a few large parties have canceled their events recently, but he hasn't seen much of a change in business since the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Although he said he has always been strict about cleaning, Rehor said the business has stepped it up in the past week.

"We are taking precautions," Rehor said. "We have hand sanitizer stations everywhere, we are serving all drinks in plastic cups and we are trying to have all tables 6 feet away from each other."

The Legal Tender Pub and Bistro in Clancy is also taking extra precautions. In addition to wiping down doorknobs and surfaces that customers touch on a regular basis, the business is no longer setting tables at the bar to help prevent silverware from touching.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Although the Jefferson County business is not subject to the restrictions in Lewis and Clark County, the Legal Tender is considering offering pickup service for customers.