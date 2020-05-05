Ballots due today in Helena Public Schools election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ballots in the Helena Public Schools election must be received by the Lewis and Clark County Elections Department by 8 p.m. today, May 5, to be counted.

Ballots can be dropped off at the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave.

Five people are running for two seats up for election in the combined elementary and high school district. The candidates are incumbent Luke Muszkiewicz, along with Lois Fitzpatrick, Jennifer McKee, Christina Noel and Paul Stahl. Incumbent Jeff Hindoien is not seeking re-election.

Incumbent Jennifer Walsh is the only candidate who filed for another seat up for election in the high school district. Walsh's position represents the Wolf Creek and Trinity school districts.

The Independent Record sent a list of questions to all of the candidates. Here are their written responses.

