Ballots due today in Helena Public Schools election
1 comment
editor's pick alert top story

Ballots due today in Helena Public Schools election

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Ballots in the Helena Public Schools election must be received by the Lewis and Clark County Elections Department by 8 p.m. today, May 5, to be counted.

Ballots can be dropped off at the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave. 

Five people are running for two seats up for election in the combined elementary and high school district. The candidates are incumbent Luke Muszkiewicz, along with Lois Fitzpatrick, Jennifer McKee, Christina Noel and Paul Stahl. Incumbent Jeff Hindoien is not seeking re-election.

Incumbent Jennifer Walsh is the only candidate who filed for another seat up for election in the high school district. Walsh's position represents the Wolf Creek and Trinity school districts.

The Independent Record sent a list of questions to all of the candidates. Here are their written responses.

Helena School Board candidate surveys: Read what the contenders have to say

Ballots in the election for the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees will be mailed to voters Monday and must be returned to the Lewis and Clark County Elections Department no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.

Five people are running for two seats up for election in the combined elementary and high school district. The candidates are incumbent Luke Muszkiewicz, along with Lois Fitzpatrick, Jennifer McKee, Christina Noel and Paul Stahl. Incumbent Jeff Hindoien is not seeking re-election.

Incumbent Jennifer Walsh is the only candidate who filed for another seat up for election in the high school district. Walsh's position represents the Wolf Creek and Trinity school districts.

The Independent Record sent a list of questions to all of the candidates. Here are their written responses.

Paul Stahl

Paul Stahl

  • 0

Position seeking: Elementary/high school trustee

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News