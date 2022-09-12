Bailey named assistant chief of Helena Police Department

Twenty-one-year Helena Police Department veteran Cory Bailey has been named assistant chief.

Bailey most recently served as captain on the force, where he fulfilled assistant chief duties following the promotion of Brett Petty to chief.

Petty, who also boasts a two-decade HPD career, and Bailey referred to their tenures as "growing up in the department."

"He and I grew up in this department," Petty said in a phone interview Monday morning. "We're on the same page when it comes to the direction of the department going forward."

Bailey said he received the news Sept. 6 and, like most people taking on a new challenge, had to overcome an initial moment of doubt.

"I thought, 'What's next? Am I ready for this,'" he said.

Bailey grew up in the Helena area. He went to high school in Townsend and graduated from Montana State University.

Petty said "he's from around here."

Bailey started out in HPD as a patrol officer. He was a school resource officer and conducted investigations.

Eventually, Bailey transitioned into an administrative role, overseeing the investigations unit for two different stretches, the patrol division and the records division.

"He understands how the Helena Police Department works," Petty said. "He will help continue moving this department forward in a more community-focused direction."

The Helena Police Department is allotted 53 officers and currently has 47.

Following the retirement of former Chief Steve Hagen at the end of 2021, Petty stepped in as interim chief before ultimately being hired to the post full time in January.

Since then, the department has gone without an assistant chief. Bailey was promoted to captain in January and carried some of the assistant chief load.

"It was just Chief Petty and I," he said. "I got a little taste of assistant chief and it helped."

Bailey said the department has "been on a good path over the years."

"It's always been a well-run department with community backing," he said. "We want to make sure we're continuing that."

He said he hopes to see the force continue to be "proactive to what the needs of the community are going to be and improve the quality of life for citizens."

Bailey believes that will require officers to spend more time out in the community they serve building trust.

"We want the citizens to know we're here. We live and work here," he said. "And we want our city to be the best it can."