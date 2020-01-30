Bad boys, bad boys watcha gonna do?

Bad Boys for Life
At Cinemark
(R)
Grade: C+
Young boys like to roughhouse when they play.
Adult men, still boys at heart, like to blow things up when they play.
Or at least that’s the conclusion I drew while watching “Bad Boys for Life,” yet another male-male buddy movie filled with explosions, car chases and lots of killing.
Didn’t see any scenes by the river, with men fishing and chatting. And no long conversations over wine.
Seems to me movies about female friendships tend to be less explosive.
“Bad Boys for Life” is the third film in the Bad Boys franchise, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. It’s the first not directed by Michael blow-things-up Bay.
But the new production team clearly got the memo not to tone things down. I saw it on the big XD screen with good sound, and could have used earplugs. But the music sounded good at high volume, I’ll confess.
Buddy movies can be enjoyable, if the chemistry is right between the leads and if the script has some depth.
The Smith-Lawrence chemistry is contagious at times, but the script obediently follows the formula. The friendship didn’t really make me care all that much despite featuring a crying new baby, an angry ex-wife and an estranged son. We have a few deaths of friends and fellow cops, but those aren’t truly compelling, either.
It’s clear that the goal was action, not tears – and there’s plenty Batman action: Pow! Splat! Kaboom!
Inevitably, buddy movies pursue pathos. Perhaps a loved one dies or a child is hurt or a partner’s life is hanging in the balance.
In “Bad Boys for Life” we have some predictable family entanglements that are supposed to tug at our hearts. One of our Bad Boys is targeted for assassination by his ex-girlfriend. That seems normal enough – divorces can be messy.
But then there’s the son who doesn’t shine: Looks like dad will need to kill his own son to save the world. That sounds like a tough assignment, no? Will Daddy have the guts to pull the trigger? Or will there be a long overdue rapprochement? Or, I’ve got it, perhaps they’ll hug and set off to rob banks together?!
Or will this be a courageous sad tale where one of our Bad Boys says goodbye to the other forever?
Lots of possibilities, but sadly no compelling hook this time around – at least not for me. Other critics are being generous to this installment, probably because January’s a slow movie month.
I will admit a certain fondness for the reggae song, “Bad Boys,” which has become the theme for this franchise. It’s a catchy little number. To quote American Bandstand, it’s got a beat you can dance to.
Altogether now, join me for the chorus: “Bad boys, bad boys, watcha gone do, watcha gonna do when they come for you?” Almost makes me wanna dance. I said, almost.
Post note: Let’s conclude with one critic’s list of the Best 15 male-male buddy movies of all time. A retro eyebrow-raising website called “The Art of Manliness” offers a respectable list worth sharing.
In no particular order, here are some buddy movies to rent and watch at home:
“Grumpy Old Men,” “Swingers,” “Road to Morocco,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Shawshank Redemption,” “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,” “I Love You Man,” “48 Hours,” “The Man Who Would Be King,” “The Defiant Ones,” “Some Like it Hot,” “The Odd Couple,” “Silver Streak,” and “The Sting.”
After the guys drink their beers and gobble nachos, they can end the evening with a “man hug:” One hand between the bodies while the other arm hugs. Respectable distance, and all that.