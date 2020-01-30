Bad boys, bad boys watcha gonna do?

It’s clear that the goal was action, not tears – and there’s plenty Batman action: Pow! Splat! Kaboom!

Inevitably, buddy movies pursue pathos. Perhaps a loved one dies or a child is hurt or a partner’s life is hanging in the balance.

In “Bad Boys for Life” we have some predictable family entanglements that are supposed to tug at our hearts. One of our Bad Boys is targeted for assassination by his ex-girlfriend. That seems normal enough – divorces can be messy.

But then there’s the son who doesn’t shine: Looks like dad will need to kill his own son to save the world. That sounds like a tough assignment, no? Will Daddy have the guts to pull the trigger? Or will there be a long overdue rapprochement? Or, I’ve got it, perhaps they’ll hug and set off to rob banks together?!

Or will this be a courageous sad tale where one of our Bad Boys says goodbye to the other forever?

Lots of possibilities, but sadly no compelling hook this time around – at least not for me. Other critics are being generous to this installment, probably because January’s a slow movie month.