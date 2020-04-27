Bad Betty's revives old food truck to survive pandemic restrictions

On Friday, March 13, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Montana had confirmed its first positive tests for the coronavirus. Seven days later, dine-in restrictions went into place for restaurants and bars across the state.
For many large fast food chains, a simple pivot directing their customers to use drive-through services was a natural step to take. But for some locally owned, non-chain eateries such as Bad Betty’s Barbecue, it wasn’t that simple.
“We thought it could be the final nail in the coffin for us,” owner Calvin Richards said of the pandemic restrictions.
Located near the Great Northern Town Center, the restaurant first opened its storefront in November 2016, and its cafeteria-style barbecue immediately gained a local following.
The Helena barbecue staple had recently come off a hard spring season, as the April 2019 construction on Front Street, where Bad Betty’s is located, made it nearly impossible for customers to get to the storefront.
“You could still technically get to us, but it was really hard and confusing for our customers,” Richards said.
The construction put Richards and his team at Bad Betty’s on hard financial times during what is normally a busy time of year. But by the end of the summer, business had picked back up and Richards was looking forward going to into the summer of this year -- then coronavirus hit.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do. I don’t know that any business owner did,” Richards said.
For Richards, nothing was out of the realm of possibility, including a full, forever shutdown. Richards had to temporarily lay off two longtime employees for two weeks. Sensing the business might be in trouble, Richards' parents offered to help, just to try and keep the business afloat.
“I’m not the type of person who will let this place roll over and die,” Richards said, and that’s when Richards and his team got creative.
Inspiration struck. He had an ace up his sleeve.
“I had this food truck, just sitting out there doing nothing,” Richards said as he pointed outside. “I won't lie to you, it’s a pain in the ass and it takes a lot of hard work to prepare and get going."
The crew at Bad Betty’s went back to work. They thought they'd never have to use the food truck again once they had the storefront, but it became their Hail Mary pass.
“We didn’t know what to expect, but the truck saved us,” Richards said.
For the last two weeks, the Bad Betty’s “Brisket Bus” has been parked at the Planet Fitness parking lot, which has kept the restaurant's doors open and has even helped expand its reach.
“I’d say 60 to 70% of our customers in the last two weeks have been new faces,” Richards said.
Typically Bad Betty’s only serves lunch, but it has also been able to serve dinner with the food truck.
"We start serving around 11 a.m. and try and make it until 8 p.m., or until we sell out,” Richards said.
Richards said the community's support has been a blessing to many Helena businesses, and that other business owners have been supportive, too.
“We have a Facebook group message where we bounce ideas off each other and update each other on what’s going on. Everyone has been good about sharing each other’s posts,” Richards said.
Richards plans to continue to operate the food truck even after he reopens the Bad Betty’s Barbecue storefront and plans to hire an extra staff member.
“I don’t see why I wouldn't,” Richards said. “It’s been successful.”
“Helena has always been great to us,” he said. “If we didn’t have support, the truck wouldn't matter.”
Richards said the future of Bad Betty’s and many other local businesses is unclear and that he is taking things day by day.
“We aren't out of the woods yet," he said. But “we have survived.”
On Wednesday, Bullock announced that Montana will enter the first phase of a staggered reopening plan in the coming days. The plan includes lifting a statewide stay-at-home order and some of the restrictions placed on restaurants like Bad Betty's.
Bars, restaurants, breweries and distilleries can open after May 4 if they adhere to physical distancing guidelines and reduce their capacity.
Richards said he isn't in a rush to open the brick-and-mortar location after the 4th and wants to make sure things feel safe and the timing is right. Richards plans to utilize his website's online store, DoorDash, and the "Brisket Bus" until the Front Street location has its reopening.
