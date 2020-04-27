Bad Betty's revives old food truck to survive pandemic restrictions

“You could still technically get to us, but it was really hard and confusing for our customers,” Richards said.

The construction put Richards and his team at Bad Betty’s on hard financial times during what is normally a busy time of year. But by the end of the summer, business had picked back up and Richards was looking forward going to into the summer of this year -- then coronavirus hit.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do. I don’t know that any business owner did,” Richards said.

For Richards, nothing was out of the realm of possibility, including a full, forever shutdown. Richards had to temporarily lay off two longtime employees for two weeks. Sensing the business might be in trouble, Richards' parents offered to help, just to try and keep the business afloat.

“I’m not the type of person who will let this place roll over and die,” Richards said, and that’s when Richards and his team got creative.

Inspiration struck. He had an ace up his sleeve.