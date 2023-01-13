Away in a manger: Religious display at Montana Capitol was one of 43 nationwide

A manger display that was in front of the state Capitol from Dec. 19 through Jan. 2 was sponsored by a Helena businessman and made Montana one of 43 state Capitols nationwide to have such displays.

The Nativity scene included a simple wooden manger that featured Joseph, Mary, and baby Jesus from the Bible, along with an angel watching over them. Helena businessman Dan Wing applied for the permit with the state, making this the third year the manger has graced the Capitol grounds.

Wing said several years ago he got a call from a friend who said they had heard of a group called American Nativity Scene/Ascension Across America that is promoting having a manger scene on the grounds of every state Capitol nationwide.

The friend, who lives in Billings, told Wing they could not do it and wondered if he’d be interested.

Wing, a member of the East Helena Knights of Columbus and state life director program for Montana Knights of Columbus, put the Knights along with his name on his Dec. 15 permit application filed with the General Services Division within the Department of Administration. He said the permit was free.

“I love that we are part of the nationwide effort to be more open and honest of our Founding Fathers and what we stand for as Christians,” he said.

Ed O’Malley, president of Illinois-based American Nativity Scene, said it is the result of a project that he and his father-in-law, Jim Finnegan, started in 2012.

They had put up a Nativity scene in a local park and wondered why there weren’t more public displays. It was then that they started American Nativity Scene and began finding people to place the displays at Capitols. American Nativity Scene has an anonymous donor who supplies statutes of baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph at no cost. The state sponsor is asked to supply the manger.

“We are making a real difference due to the efforts of many of you who have been willing to express your faith in the public square,” their website states. “… Our message over the past 10 years remains simple but powerful – Keeping Christ at the center of the Christmas Season.”

Most of the scenes, which are meant to serve as a reminder of the "true spirit of Christmas," have been assisted by the American Nativity Scene and the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based public interest law firm, organizers said.

O’Malley said laws do not permit governments to put up such displays, but individuals can.

State laws in large part allow government entities to erect and maintain celebrations of the Christmas holiday season or allow private citizens to put up manger scenes as long as “the sole purpose is not to promote its religious content,” American Nativity Scene states.

O’Malley said they get a lot of comments that such displays are a violation of a separation of church and state. He noted that the phrase "separation of church and state" does not appear in the U.S. Constitution.

The First Amendment to the Constitution states "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." While this has been widely interpreted to mean the separation of church and state, the American Civil Liberties Union noted in July that recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court have "blurred" the lines and increasingly treated the wall of separation as a historical footnote.

The state of Montana has religious ceremonies for Hanukkah, St. Patrick’s Day and often has Indian prayer and prayer drum performances at events. Montana also has a memorial to the Ten Commandments on the northeast side of the Capitol and near Roberts Street.

O’Malley said there have been very few objections to such displays.

He said an atheist told him he understood O’Malley had a right to do what he is doing, but he also had right to put up atheist display. O’Malley said some have also placed satanic displays nearby.

“It is what it is,” O’Malley said. ”I just focus on what we are doing.”

He said four states were added this year and seven last year. He said two states have rejected proposals but was unable to offer details as to why.

States without a Nativity scene are Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Oregon and Tennessee. Delaware and Nevada reportedly filed for permits in 2022 and are “working through issues,” according to the American Nativity Scene.

According to a document filed with the state, Wing applied Dec. 15 for a permit with the General Services Division to have the Nativity scene on display on the northeast lawn of the state Capitol.

The permit states, if approved, it would be the third year the display would be on the Capitol grounds.

“The display is just set there and a few people may stop by and say a few words from time to time but nothing is formally planned people wise (sic),” the application reads.

There are several rules for a permit. Noisy events in the rotunda of the state Capitol are prohibited and balloons and candles are not allowed.

He said there are plans to begin placing Easter displays on state Capitol grounds in the spring.

Wing said he built the crèche for the Helena manger scene and he and his grandson put it up in a few minutes. He said the first year he had plain, white statues he received from American Nativity Scene in the manger. He has since had them painted. He said he took the display down himself in a matter of minutes.

He said he has not heard a word from the public about the manger in the three years he has put it up. Nor have any of the statues been damaged.

“It’s intended to inspire, it’s intended to inspire peace and intended to inspire kindness,” Wing said.

He said the manger is a celebration of freedom of religion.

“We’re not trying to be hateful,” Wing said.