Award-winning author Amor Towles to speak about bestseller ‘The Lincoln Highway’ at Civic Center

There are all kinds of journeys of discovery.

And New York Times best-selling author Amor Towles is the master of many.

He has a gift for pulling readers head and heart first into his novels as soon as they crack open the cover.

With “The Lincoln Highway,” he has written yet another irresistible page-turner, and Helenans will get to hear him tell the inside story about how he did it.

“The Lincoln Highway” debuted in 2021 at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. It was also a New York Times Notable Book for 2021 and was chosen as a best book of 2021 by NPR.

Towles will discuss his writing process with Montana writer Russell Rowland during a free public talk sponsored by Lewis & Clark Library at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the Helena Civic Center.

Rowland is a critically-acclaimed author of six books and is also a literary podcast host, writer and host of an NPR radio program.

Set in June 1954, “The Lincoln Highway,” tells the tale of four boys setting off on a road trip in rural Nebraska, supposedly headed to California on the Lincoln Highway.

But this 10-day adventure takes many surprising turns and detours along the way.

One of the many fascinating aspects of this story is that it is told by each of the main four characters: Emmett Watson, who has just been released from a juvenile work farm; his precocious 8-year-old-brother, Billy; a con-artist-in-the-making, Duchess; and the childlike but often insightful Wallace “Woolly” Wolcott.

As the book opens, the warden of the Kansas work farm is driving Emmett back to the Watson farm in Nebraska following the death of Emmett’s father.

Unbeknownst to Emmett (and the warden), both Duchess and Woolly – Emmett’s bunkmates at the work farm – are stowaways in the trunk of the warden’s car.

Emmett and Billy plan to head to California in Emmett’s old Studebaker to seek a new life and search for their mother, who walked out on them years ago.

But Duchess has some other ideas.

Life and the unexpected intervene.

As the story unfolds, we get to know an ever-larger cast of characters – among them crooked preacher Pastor John; Black World War II veteran Ulysses; independent-minded young neighbor Sally; and teller-of-tall-tales, Abacus Abernathe – who all take a spin at the wheel telling their own part of this journey.

All the characters seek a better future but choose very different routes for getting there.

Guiding our way, or so it seems, is the ever-curious Billy, who readily shares insightful tales from his fascinating storybook, “Professor Abacus Abernathe’s Compendium of Heroes, Adventurers, and Other Intrepid Travelers.”

Since Towles (and this writer) hate spoilers, much of Towles own intrepid journey to become a writer will be saved for his talk.

But his story began back in first grade, when he first decided he wanted to be a writer.

“A poet came to my first grade class and read his poetry. He was a well regarded poet of juvenile poetry – David McCord. I just thought the whole thing was great! It’s all I wanted to do since then.”

Towles graduated from Yale College and earned a master’s in English at Stanford University and then worked as an investment professional for 20 years.

In 2011 he published his first bestseller, “Rules of Civility,” followed by another bestseller, “A Gentleman in Moscow” in 2016.

What makes for a great page-turner, he said during an IR phone interview, is that a novel has to have a “certain internal charisma” just like a charismatic person has a way about them.

“There is something about that person…that is a little bit more electric and alert and connecting.

“I think this is true of books. The books I have loved, whether it’s Faulkner or Hemingway, or Edith Wharton or Tolstoy or Dostoevsky – ‘Crime and Punishment,’ or ‘The Sun Also Rises’ or ‘Age of Innocence’ has an internal charisma.” It is a combination of the appeal of the central characters … and the special angle on the events that the author gives it.

“The use of language itself is a big one. You can read five pages into any one of those authors and your sense of the way in which they use language feels special and unusual and idiosyncratic.

“All writers should be pursuing that for themselves and their own work.”

And it’s definitely a path Towles has followed.

When he was 39, he read “Where Shall Wisdom Be Found,” a tribute by Harold Bloom to reading great books for wisdom.

This launched him and three friends to form a book group focused on reading “extraordinary works of fiction,” which is now in its 17th year.

They’re currently reading James Joyce’s “Dubliners” and “A Portrait of An Artist as a Young Man.”

The best advice he can give writers, he said, is the advice he lives by: “Simply read, write, repeat. Do it again.”

When he was a kid, he would read The Hardy Boys and then write a short mystery in the same style.

And then a lot of Ray Bradbury and write in a similar style.

Read a lot by an author and then step back and think about why you liked it, he advised. And then incorporate what you’ve learned.

Never stop editing your work.

“The best writing…you can really tell there’s been work on every page. They never gave into hesitation or laziness.”

Towles’ talk in Helena is the first he will be giving in Montana and it will be the sole one in the state on this trip.

“I’m looking forward to coming. I’m excited to come.”

This event is made possible by a gift from the estate of longtime Helena librarian, and friend of the library, Christian Frazza. It is also sponsored by the Lewis & Clark Library, Lewis & Clark Library Foundation and the Helena Civic Center.

The Montana Book Co. will be selling books at the event, and there will be a chance for a book signing after the reading and discussion.

For more information visit lclibrary.org or helenaciviccenter.com.

