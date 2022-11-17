Authors’ talk at MHS today: ‘Thunderous’ graphic novel tells story of ‘a girl who lost her way’

Two close friends and award-winning Montana poets wrote a young-adult graphic novel, “Thunderous,” that was recently recognized at the National Book Festival.

Co-authors Mandy L. Smoker and Natalie Peeterse will talk about the book’s origins and their collaboration at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Montana Historical Society.

This beautiful book, illustrated by Navajo artist Dale Deforest, was published in April by Curiosity Ink and Dynamite Entertainment.

“It’s about a Lakota girl who ends up on a journey she didn’t expect,” said Peeterse in a recent IR Zoom interview with the authors.

“She has to recall some really important cultural knowledge from her grandmother…that she needs to fall back on and some really important values like kinship, fortitude and generosity.”

“We really wanted to highlight some specific Lakota cultural aspects,” added Smoker.

The main character, Aiyana, moves to the city and is desperately trying to fit in and make friends. She’s totally into her cell phone and totally embarrassed by her cousin, Kola, who is constantly referring to Lakota stories and culture.

But suddenly she’s thrust into a magical world, where her cell phone won’t work, and she needs to rely on animal friends and allies and Lakota stories and beliefs to defeat Raven and find her way home.

Along the way she befriends a buffalo, wolves, a porcupine, eagle and spider.

There are some beautiful passages and artwork, such as when Aiyana is sleeping beneath the stars recalling the wisdom of following a special constellation to find her way.

The book, written for ages 7-12, exposes kids to the idea of diversity, said Smoker. “We can’t raise kids to walk around in the world to think everyone thinks like them, acts like them and has the same beliefs as them.”

“I’m Lakota,” said Smoker. “But there was a lot of pressure to make sure we got things right – being really accurate in our representations of Lakota culture.”

They also wanted to get it right about how middle schoolers think and talk, and that’s where their own kids – Smoker’s son Dezmond and Peeterse’s daughters, Adela and Maggie – were the resident experts.

“They were there when Natalie and I sat around the kitchen table and brainstormed,” said Smoker. “They had their own ideas. They helped with some of our language choices – ‘Kids don’t say those things today. Or that doesn’t sound quite right’. They were helpful and very honest.”

It seems they got it right.

“We went to Dixon School and shared it with the fifth and sixth graders. They really loved it,” said Smoker.

Other good news is Scholastic picked up the book and is marketing it at their book fairs all over the country.

The book grew out of Peeterse’s and Smoker’s friendship.

“We’ve been friends for 20 years, ‘’ said Smoker.

They met while graduate students at the University of Montana and both now live in Helena. During the pandemic they shared “a germ bubble,” joked Peeterse, where they cooked together, played a lot of board games and their kids hung out together.

The idea for the book first came from Mato Standing High, an educator and attorney who is a member of the Rosebud Sioux tribe in South Dakota.

Peeterse was roped into the project by Smoker, “because no one says ‘no’ to Mandy.”

Their book definitely fills a void.

Smoker, a member of the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes of the Fort Peck Reservation, points out that less than 1% of children’s literature is written by or about Native Americans.

The authors discovered that being poets helps when writing a graphic novel.

“We had to use language very sparingly and concisely,” said Peeterse.

And the book includes poems – one of the reasons the authors agreed to the project in the first place.

There’s a “really cool … glossary at the end of the book,” added Peeterse, so kids can learn more about the language. There, readers can look up Lakota words like – pispiza, sungmanitu tanka and tatanka.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction will be planning a lesson plan for the book.

This fall the Montana Center for the Book selected “Thunderous “to be named on the National Book Festival’s list of Great Reads from Great Places.

“‘Thunderous’ exemplifies Montana’s literary heritage while providing voice to underrepresented ideas and stories,” according to a Humanities Montana announcement.

And, there’s a pretty good chance there is going to be a sequel to “Thunderous.”

Smoker served as Montana’s Poet Laureate along with Melissa Kwasny from 2019 to 2021. She earned an MFA at the University of Montana and received a Richard Hugo Fellowship. She’s the author of a poetry book, “Another Attempt at Rescue.”

Peeterse wrote a poetry chapbook, “Black Birds: Blue Horse, An Elegy’’ that won the Gold Line Press Poetry Prize in 2011, and she is a recipient of a 2013 Artist Innovation Award from the Montana Arts Council.

“Thunderous” costs $16.99 and is available at the MHS Museum Store, independent bookstores, online and at major bookstore chains.