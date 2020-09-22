 Skip to main content
Authorities unable to determine cause of Birdseye fire near Helena
Birdseye Grass Fire

Firefighters respond to a fast-moving grass fire off Birdseye Road in the west Helena Valley on Sept. 2.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Lewis and Clark County authorities say they are unable to determine the cause of a wildfire northwest of Helena earlier this month that triggered evacuations of the surrounding area.

The Birdseye fire ignited in the late afternoon of Sept. 2 north of Fort Harrison along Birdseye Road. Due to high winds and dry conditions, the blaze quickly ran through grass, burning about 800 acres in only an hour and a half and causing a swath of evacuations in its path.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire along Head Lane. The blaze damaged a couple of homes, destroyed fencing and did extensive damage to a historic building on the Head Ranch. No one was injured during the incident.

The fire was determined to have started on a property on the 4200 block of Birdseye Road, according to Canyon Creek Fire Chief Sam Stigman

The Helena Interagency Fire Team investigated but due to firefighting efforts, evidence of the cause was degraded to the point that investigators were unable to reach a conclusion, said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton. The investigation has been closed and the cause officially listed as undetermined, he said.

Among the properties burned was roughly 330 acres owned by Prickly Pear Land Trust. Executive Director Mary Hollow said Tuesday she estimates the fire caused about $50,000 in damages, much of which is destroyed fencing.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

