Authorities are actively tracking a large black bear in a neighborhood east of the Capitol building in Helena, the Lewis and Clark County 911 Center posted on Facebook Tuesday morning.

“Citizens in the area are asked to be vigilant and keep track of their pets,” the post said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

