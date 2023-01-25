 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities seek help in finding Helena teen

327551030_1242806076317596_2814560966900825191_n (1).jpg

Michael Germain Jr.

Authorities are looking for a teen who reportedly ran away from his home Jan. 24.

Michael Germain Jr. ran away from his home in the 4300 block of North Montana Avenue about 8:45 p.m., officials with the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night. He attends Helena High School and is a white male with a thin build and medium-length brown hair.

Deputies did an extensive area search, but were unable to locate Germain, authorities said.

He was last seen wearing dark green pants and a black sweatshirt. His exact age was not included in the special bulletin. 

Anyone with information should contact Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office with any information at 406-447-8235.

