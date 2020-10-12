Authorities searching for missing teen

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing juvenile.

Suzy Vaughn, 13, did not come home after school on Friday, Oct. 9, and did not come home on the weekend. She also did not come to school on Monday.

Vaughn has black hair with brown highlights and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact county dispatch at 406-447-8235. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 406-443-2000 or online at helenacrimestoppers.com.

