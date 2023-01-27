Authorities: Man arrested in Jefferson County had long list of charges

Jefferson County authorities early Friday arrested the man who had prompted a stay in place order for some area residents, with officials describing him as a "very dangerous individual."

Shawn Robert Arrants was taken into custody in Jefferson County just before 3 a.m. Friday, officials said.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Montana said Arrants was arrested on a federal warrant for allegedly violating conditions of federal supervised release.

She declined further comment.

The warrant was signed Sept. 16 by U.S. District Court Judge Dana L. Christensen. The warrant states that Arrants had received stolen firearms.

The Montana Highway Patrol said that Arrants had a long list of charges in his criminal history including dangerous drugs, burglary, theft, assault and more in multiple Montana counties.

People in the Comet area from High Ore Road east to Depot Hill Road, and down to Interstate 15 were asked to shelter in place and lock their doors.

Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud said law enforcement ended up finding Arrants after spotting a vehicle waiting to go into the area and pick him up.

“My hats off to the Highway Patrol and the marshals, they were just fabulous help,” Grimsrud said. “The FBI called, they were offering help. Kalispell K9 team called, they were offering a team, and my own deputies, dispatchers and communications officer were amazing.”

He said he did not release more information about Arrant s during the search, saying he was deferring that decision to the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Grimsurd also thanked the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Leo Dutton who showed up as well to offer assistance.

At the same time Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was handling this incident, they were also dealing with three reports of domestic disturbance and one report of burglary, he said.