Authorities investigating fatal jump or fall from Helena overpass
Authorities investigating fatal jump or fall from Helena overpass

 Tom Kuglin

Authorities closed Interstate 15 in Helena Thursday morning after someone either fell or jumped from the overpass and died.

The Helena Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol blocked the southbound lane at I-15's intersection with U.S. Highway 12 near Walmart at about 9:30 a.m. and directed traffic into town.

Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said his department has jurisdiction over the investigation.

"It appears someone jumped or fell from the bridge onto I-15," Hagen said at 10 a.m. "Officers and detectives are on scene investigating, this is all the information I have at this point."

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton confirmed that the male was pronounced dead at the hospital and a coroner has been dispatched to the incident. 

This story will be updated.

