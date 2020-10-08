 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating fatal jump from Helena overpass
Authorities investigating fatal jump from Helena overpass

Authorities are investigating a fatal jump or fall from an overpass in Helena.

 Tom Kuglin

Authorities closed Interstate 15 in Helena Thursday morning after a male apparently jumped from an overpass and died.

The Helena Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol blocked the southbound lane at I-15's intersection with U.S. Highway 12 near Walmart at about 9:30 a.m. and directed traffic into town.

Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said his department has jurisdiction over the investigation.

Evidence suggests that the male died by suicide after intentionally jumping off the overpass and being struck by a vehicle, a press release from the police department says. Officials are looking for the vehicle that struck the male but currently do not have information about its make, model or color. 

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton confirmed that the male was pronounced dead at the hospital and a coroner was dispatched to the incident. 

All lanes of traffic have since reopened. 

This story will be updated.

