Authorities charge woman with assault in stabbing

A 52-year-old Helena woman is facing felony assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor partner or family member assault charge for stabbing a man in the neck, authorities said.

Police were called April 25 to the 300 block of West Lawrence Street for a report about someone being stabbed in the throat.

A man said Elaine Marie White was upset and stabbed him in the throat and chest with a knife.

White admitted to stabbing the man, police said. She did not have any previous family member assault charges on her record.

She was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0