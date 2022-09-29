Author Lisa See to discuss ‘The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane’ in Helena

If you go What: An Evening with Author Lisa See discussing ‘The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane’ When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 Where: Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave. Cost: Free For more information, visit lclibrary.org, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch, 406-447-1690

“No coincidence, no story.”

Thus opens Lisa See’s enchanting book, “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane.”

Not only is the story’s plot woven with coincidences, but so too is the very existence of the book itself.

Not just one coincidence, but thread upon thread of coincidences magically came together.

It would seem, the universe wanted this book to be.

See will share the stories behind the story during her author’s talk and book signing, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Helena Civic Center.

The free talk is made possible by the Lewis & Clark Library Foundation, Lewis & Clark Library and the Helena Civic Center.

It’s one of a series of events the Lewis & Clark Library is hosting – from tea tastings to film showings and book discussions – to celebrate the book throughout October’s Community Read.

The New York Times bestselling novel tells the story of a young Akha girl, Li-yan, growing up in a remote tradition-bound village, when an unexpected visitor makes a call that changes her life’s trajectory.

The book explores not only the beauty and occasional tragedy in their lives, but also the beauty and hardships of tea farming and its fascinating history, the deep relationship between Li-yan and her mother and the life of Li-yan’s daughter, who is given up for adoption.

The story of the book itself began one night when See was walking to the movie theater with her husband.

Ahead of them in the crosswalk was a Chinese teenage girl with a bouncy ponytail walking with her parents – an older White couple.

Something clicked.

See, who is Chinese-American, had been wondering for years about Chinese girls given up for adoption during China’s One-Child Policy.

“So truly, from one side of the street to another, I knew what my next book would be,” she said in a phone interview from her home in Los Angeles.

“I had been thinking about writing about the One-Child Policy and adoption from China for about 20 years. In that moment, I had my way into the story.”

The girl, and her energy, struck See as a “fox spirit,” which in Chinese tradition can be mischievous and naughty, or in their better moments they “have the ability to bring great love and to create families.”

The girl with the bouncy ponytail was just the first of many fortuitous coincidences.

A few months later See was invited to do a book event at a library near San Diego, and the “opening act” was a tea master.

“He poured these different teas and I tasted them.”

He also talked about the Tea Horse Road, the ancient trade route to Tibet, the difference between tea trees and tea shrubs and specifically about the unique qualities of Pu’er tea.

“This tea, much like wine, grows in value with age, unlike other tea,” See said.

Most tea has to be thrown out after six months to two years, but Pu’er can be drunk 20, 30, 50 years later.

In 2015, when See was working on the book, a Pu’er tea cake sold for $150,000 at an international auction.

“When I heard that, I knew what the historic backdrop was going to be.”

The third element she needed was where to set her story.

It turns out that all Pu’er tea grows in one province – Yunnan – which is also the most biodiverse province of China.

“Yunnan is pretty unique,” she said. “That biodiversity also applies to humans. Ninety-five percent of Chinese are Han.”

China is also home to 56 ethnic minorities, 26 of which live in Yunnan Province.

Much of See’s initial research focused on the Dai people, who she thought would be central in her story.

But then there was another serendipitous coincidence.

An acquaintance learned about her book idea and introduced her to a Chinese woman who is the largest importer of Pu’er tea in the United States.

While meeting and interviewing her and her friend, Linda, the owner of a small tea import company, See was invited along on a tea buying trip to Yunnan Province.

It was on this trip that See encounters the Akha people and a young Akha woman, Ah-bu, who inspires parts of Li-yan’s story and character.

See refers back to the Akha saying, “No coincidence, no story,” which opens the book.

“I feel like that happened to me. It kept happening over and over again.”

She will talk more in depth about the amazing coincidences that made this book, but also about what it’s like for girls who are adopted from China.

See, an award-winning author of 11 books ranging from nonfiction, to mysteries to historical fiction, is working on her newest book, “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” due out next June.

It’s the true story of a woman doctor in the Ming Dynasty, who wrote a medical book in the 1500s that is still in use today and is published in many languages, said See.

See said she is really looking forward to visiting Helena. It will be her first book presentation since COVID hit more than two years ago.

“I’m very excited to go to Helena. I love to travel and just to be able … to do an event with real, live people that are all in the same room together.”

