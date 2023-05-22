Journalist and author Abe Streep will be at the Myrna Loy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss his book “Brothers on Three: A True Story of Family, Resistance, and Hope on a Reservation in Montana.”

It follows the Arlee Warriors as they brought the high school basketball state championship title home to the Flathead Indian Reservation on March 11, 2017.

The boys were revered as local heroes. Then, in 2018, the Warriors defended their title after creating a viral suicide-prevention video. In his book, Streep followed the Warriors as they balanced the pressures of adolescence, shouldered the dreams of their community, and charted their own individual courses for the future.

Donnie Wetzel, director and co-founder of the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame, will join Streep. They will discuss sports, power and change in Montana.

From recruitment to officiating, to the impact of stories, they will discuss the issues that animate “Brothers on Three” and that make basketball in Montana such an expression of strength, conflict and joy.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction Indian Education Unit and the Helena Indian Alliance are co-sponsoring the event. Admission is free.